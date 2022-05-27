Harry Potter heartthrob Tom Felton has announced that he is going to be dropping a huge tell-all book about his years as everyone’s favourite blonde baddie Draco Malfoy. Hopefully, the book sheds some Lumos on what went down behind the scenes.

This is bound to be the most exciting Harry Potter-related thing to come out since J.K. Rowling‘s downfall. I mean, a tell-all book from Felton himself? I needed this years ago, but I’ll happily accept it now.

Felton announced his book Beyond the Wand in a video posted to his socials.

“I’m finally getting the chance to release and announce that I have written a book and it will be coming out this October,” he said.

“Pre-orders are available in the UK and the US.

“I just want to let you know that I really appreciate all of you and I can’t wait for you to read some of the stories that you’ve never heard before from all the various Potter years and everything that came before and after.”

NEVER heard before? He sure does know how to sell a product. My wallet is OPEN.

Unfortunately, there’s no word just yet on when the fuck Aussies can get their hands on the book. Or you know, literally anyone outside the UK and the US.

However, to calm our excitement, Felton released two snippets from Beyond the Wand.

“At lunchtime, we would congregate in the canteen, which was always a fun moment. There was no separation of roles. An electrician would be queuing for his lunch next to a witch and a goblin, then a cameraman, a carpenter and Hagrid,” he wrote.

“They called for a break, and [Michael] Gambon magicked up a cigarette from out of his beard. He and I were often to be found outside the stage door, having ‘a breath of fresh air’, as we referred to it. There would be painters and plasterers and chippies and sparks, and among them all would be me and Dumbledore having a crafty cigarette,” reads another passage.

I’m sure there’s more tea in the book than just detailed passages about every single one of Felton’s lunch breaks, but I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Hopefully, he sheds some light on those suss comments Emma Watson made at the reunion about being in love with him.

Or maybe the only thing Beyond the Wand are the friends we made along the way.