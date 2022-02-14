Australia’s fave Love Island couple Tina Provis and Mitch Hibberd have broken up, and their Instagram Stories announcing their split are just heart-breaking.

Reality TV relationships are usually doomed from the start, but we really thought Tina and Mitch were going to make it, hey?

But unfortunately love really isn’t real, because the two have announced their split the day after Valentine’s Day — and after reading Tina’s statement, even I feel like I just lost the love of my life.

“This is difficult for me as my instinct is to deal with this in private. However, I have been living a very public life, and for that reason, I want to speak openly on here so that I never have to address it on the internet again,” Tina wrote on Instagram.

“It’s with a very sad, heavy heart that I tell you guys, Mitch and I are no longer together. I’m so devastated to be sharing this news with you and I am still processing the situation. Sadly, this was not our time and we agreed that the best decision for us right now is to part ways. “I put everything I had into our relationship, I wore my heart on my sleeve and while I’m absolutely shattered, I live with no regrets. What an incredible and unforgettable journey to share with such a special person. “I would be lying if I didn’t admit I am feeling heart broken that things haven’t worked for us. It was such an amazing relationship and I still care so much for Mitch. But sometimes it doesn’t matter how much you want something to work. Sometimes the timing is off, things don’t quite align, and that’s just life. “I wish nothing for the best for Mitch. He is an amazing person, I still afore him and I’ll never forget the special time we shared. “Please remember we are real people on the other side of your screens. We see all of the messages and comments. Please be kind, respectful and give us our privacy. Please don’t send me messages/photos if you see Mitch out and about or vice versa. “Lastly, I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who supported us during our time together and to all of those who saw the good in us, that we both saw in each other too. We both have so much love for you.”

Why am I crying in the club right now?? I know break ups happen every day but this is just hitting different.

Sweet Footy Himbo Mitch also addressed the breaking up in his own Instagram Story, where he said he and Tina will still try to be in each other’s lives as much as they can.

“Over the past few months I have been in the public eye and you have all been major supporters which I greatly appreciate,” his statement began.

“Out of respect I would like to let you know that Tine and Have decided to end our relationship. “It’s obviously extremely shattering and a very emotional time for both of us. “We shared an experience that I will never forgot (sic) and we both have agreed to still stay in contact and be in each other’s lives as best as we possibly can. I am Tina’s biggest supporter and always will be. She is such an amazing person who I could not speak more highly of. “It’s honestly shattering that it didi not work out, I can’t thank you all enough for all your support along the way. “I have a world of love for everyone who has followed our journey and we would appreciate if it we could both just have a tiny bit of space during this time to heal. “Once again I love you all and can’t thank you enough for all the ongoing support.”

Tina and Mitch won last year’s Love Island together, splitting $50,000 of prize money. They’ve been couple goals since — and in a way, even their break up posts are beautiful.

Brb, I need a moment.