The boyish good looks of Timothée Chalamet have finally, at age 24, been lost to the sands of time forever, with the actor appearing on recent red carpet events sporting what appears to be either the most bullshit whispy-ass moustache mankind has ever seen, or the end result of jamming a 6B pencil sideways up a belt sander.

Pictorial evidence suggests that Chalamet either stopped shaving, or suddenly gained the ability to sprout hair on his face and had no idea what to do with it, sometime around late October/early November. Since then, the quote-unquote “moustache” has been growing at a molasses-like rate, and now looks like he dipped his face in wet string offcuts and sneezed.

Appearing at a recent National Board of Review Awards gala, Chalamet displayed his cherry stem face for all to see, rocking the most Listens To The Magnetic Fields Once energy you’re likely to see this side of a manky mattress on a milk crate bed frame.

Jesus christ. Brother straight-up looks like he’s going to get your number at kick-ons and then ask you for anal six months later with no in-between communication.

My dude out here a camo bucket hat shy of showing up in the background of a 311 film clip.

Timothée By-God Chalamet running head-first into 2020 like he handed his hair guy a photo of Dave Novarro and barked “fuck me up.”

A stiff breeze is now that man’s greatest enemy. Wild scenes, folks.