Our boy Timothée Chalamet has finally spilled the tea on *that* makeout sesh with Lily-Rose Depp last year.

The pair were papped kissing in Italy last year, which seemingly confirmed that he was dating Johnny Depp’s famous daughter. Obviously, the photos went instantly viral, resulting in a good chuckle for us, and a whole lot of embarrassment for our boy Timmy C.

In his cover star interview with GQ this month, Chalamet explained that he’s not a big fan of PDA, despite, well… those photos. You know the ones.

We'll never forget THIS photo of Timothée Chalamet & Lily-Rose Depp. Timothée? He finally spoke out about it, and admitted the "best day of his life" turned sideways as a result. (????: Cobra Team/BACKGRID) https://t.co/XcZb80XiVq pic.twitter.com/EZja4KORqh — E! News (@enews) October 15, 2020

Honestly, the whole interview actually makes me feel for the guy.

He explained how the day was just this nice day of being loved up and happy with his girlfriend, blissfully unaware of the paps.

“I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life. I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great,’” he explained.

But then he told GQ about how god-awful it felt when he woke up the next morning to realise his romantic getaway had become a giant meme.

“Then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real knob? All pale?” he said, adding, “And then people are like, ‘This is a PR stunt.’ A PR stunt? Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?”

Oh poor Timmy C.

Honestly, this man was just out here trying to smooch his girlfriend and he ended up feeling like a “real knob.” My heart breaks for him.

Unfortunately, Timothée and Lily-Rose Depp have since broken up, so all of that embarrassment and those awkward photos didn’t even have a happy ending. According to an April 2020 Vogue interview, Chalamet is “currently single.”

But at least our boy Timmy C is now way too busy acting in every movie under the sun to be too heartbroken over it. Good for him, honestly.