Once again, celestial being Timothée Chalamet has been spotted getting hot and heavy with someone that is not me. Heartbreaking, I know. First, it was Lily-Rose Depp, now it’s fellow actor Eiza González.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the pair were spotted holidaying together in Cabo San Lucas. In one photo, they’re all smiles. In another, they’re kissing. Check it out for yourself, right here.

The photos come about two months after Chalamet was described as “currently single” in an interview with Vogue. He had been quietly dating his The King co-star, Depp. The pair made headlines for their viral yacht-make-out pictures. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, please see the below.

Anywho, González is a Mexican actor and singer with a slew of titles to her name. You might know her for her roles in Baby Driver, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and Alita: Battle Angel. She most recently starred in Bloodshot, co-starring Vin Diesel and Outlander‘s Sam Heughan.

As an aside, I am mildly obsessed with this liquid gold dress González wore to the Oscars earlier this year. She looked stunning, far out.

Chalamet, meanwhile, has the highly-anticipated Dune to his name, which will come out later this year if all goes to plan. He also stars in the upcoming film, The French Dispatch, directed by Wes Anderson.

DUNE.

