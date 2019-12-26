Look, I get that you go on reality TV like The Bachelorette or Love Island, and then you have this new-found fame and people throwing cash at you to just stand like a blob wherever for photo ops. But it still blows my mind how the appearance of two completely normal people – like, say, Timm Hanly from Bachie and Adam Farrugia from Love Island – can make people collectively lose their shit. Me included.

Yes, I’m officially wishing I was in Noosa this week, because Bachelorette star Timm and Love Island Australia star Adam are co-hosting a – get this – TRAFFIC LIGHT PARTY.

As Noosa club Rolling Rock make very clear on their promo, a Traffic Light party for anyone who didn’t participate in Uni is when you wear green to indicate you’re single, yellow for “it’s complicated” (as in, Davo in your touch footy team is totally DTF every Saturday at 3am but otherwise tells you you’re “just mates”) and red if you’re taken.

As you can also likely see, you don’t just get to throw yourself on the boys. Three winners get to meet one or the other, and one gets to meet both dudes. I assume this means they will be walking into a special roped-off area and just partying with themselves???

Reminds me a lot of the time I “met” Rupert Grint because I accidentally ended up at his “birthday” in a Vegas club, and then my sister and I danced provocatively around this old guy who had the VIP booth next to Ruperts, and he let us into his booth, and we just stood on the couch nearest to Rupert avoiding the old guy and took 450 photos on our Sony Cybershot.

But I digress. If you’re keen to see Timm and Adam in the flesh, but maybe from a distance only, the party is happening on the 28th December (that’s tomorrow night), in Noosa Heads. I cannot for the life of my hungover soul find their website, but their FB page is here if you wanna suss tix.