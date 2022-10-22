The voiceover artist supposedly behind *that* TikTok voice generator has just revealed her identity. Folks, if this is legit we’re gonna need a minute to recover from the head spin.

Kat Callaghan (@VoiceOfKat) uploaded a series of videos to TikTok where she claimed to be the owner of the famous voice.

@voiceofkat

Let’s see if this does it.

♬ original sound – Kat

“I am a radio girl in Canada and I have radio shows here,” she began.

“I do voiceover work and I have a podcast.

“No, I’m not lying. Doing what I do for a living, to lie about something like this would be pretty silly.”

Great! Now all we need is the proof.

In a bid to prove her identity, the next section of the video saw Kat launch into an impression of the famous TikTok female voice generator and it was honestly mind-blowing.

Even if this does turn out to be an incredibly convincing fabrication, she deserves props for a ripper lip-sync job.

“Yes, I’m the TikTok text-to-speech girl,” the radio host said in *that voice*.

“My name is Kat. I love seeing your TikToks.

“Sometimes you guys make me say some pretty horrendous things.

She’s right. We DO make her say horrifically cooked things.

Imagine hearing yourself say the most horrific shit ever and you didn’t even technically say it! AI has gone TOO far.

“It’s pretty messed up,” Kat continued.

“But I kind of think it’s funny. I don’t mind it at all.

“You’re probably sick of my voice…I’m sick of my voice.”

When Kat posted her first video revealing her identity, the majority of commenters expressed major doubts hers was the actual voice the TikTok voice generator was modelled from.

“Finally I can tell you guys, it is me,” she said in the video but provided no further proof.

You could imagine why the general public was suspicious even though she claimed “the podcast listeners knew for a bit”.

Kat is a host of ‘Scott and Kat after 9’ airing on Canadian radio station 91.5 The Beat.

TikTok has not confirmed whether Kat Callaghan is in fact the voice actor.

Image: @VoiceOfKat