A TikToker Went Hyper Viral After Asking Viewers To Identify A Mystery Celeb On Her Flight

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after she asked her viewers to help her identify a mystery celeb on her flight.

Paige Craig ( @_PaigeCraig on TikTok) boarded a flight to Los Angeles, California, from Orlando, Florida when she witnessed a bunch of people asking for photos with another passenger. In her video, she cheekily pans to the mystery man to the song “Who Are You” by The Who, AKA that CSI theme song.

Craig wrote in the video: “Can someone tell me who this man is because people keep taking pics with him and I’m too scared to ask him who he is.”

The clueless TikToker also posted a bunch of extra info in the caption, writing, “he speaks Spanish and is a very nice man.”

The video quickly gained a lot of traction, with heaps of folks flocking to the comments to help identify the mystery man. The video is now sitting at over 30 million views.

With the power of the interwebs, the celeb was soon identified as *drumroll* Eugenio Derbez.

Derbez is a Mexican comedian, actor and producer. He has starred in a number of movies, including Overboard with Anna Faris, The Valet with Samara Weaving, Dora and the Lost City Of Gold with Eva Longoria, and so much more!

Fans of the actor expressed their excitement and stated how lucky she was to be so close to Derbez.

Although Craig went viral for the video, she revealed to Insider that she considered pulling it down after she discovered who it was. She also mentioned that she uploaded the video while she was sitting next to him. So gutsy!

“I was contemplating taking it down since I had my answer, and then I wouldn’t have to risk the poor man finding out I did this when I had to sit next to him for five-ish more hours,” Craig said.

“I spent the rest of the five hours stressing that my video would pop up on his phone.”

In the OG TikTok, Craig posted an update pleading for people to stop tagging the actor as she finally got her answer.

In a hilarious turn of events, the comedian caught wind of Craig’s TikTok, leading him to make his own video asking people who she is — in a wholesome, funny way, of course!

Derbez said: “Hi Paige, let me introduce myself. My name is Eugenio Derbez and I’m basically an actor and director.”

After Derbez’s suave introduction, the star shared a montage of his most iconic roles.

At the end of his reply, the comedian turned the tables on Craig. “Now, can someone tell me who this girl is? Because people keep following her, she has more than one million followers on TikTok,” he said.

Craig has seen the response and said that she found it “hilarious”. “It was also nice knowing he wasn’t going to put a restraining order on me for the creeper vibes,” she said, per Insider,

Derbez also shared an Insta pic tagging the TikToker, writing, “Now I have to look everywhere. Trying to avoid peeking @_paigecraig.”

The whole situation is quite funny, and I love that it had a super wholesome ending.

In the future, if I ever see Aaron Taylor Johnson, I’m going to do exactly what Craig did so I can get a video response and a cheeky Insta post from the man.