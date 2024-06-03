Miranda Derrick’s Latest Post Appears To Be A Dig Towards Dancing For The Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult

Miranda Derrick has hit back after Netflix’s Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult topped lists around the world.

If you haven’t watched it yet, the documentary covers the Shekinah Church and how the founder and pastor Robert Shinn began managing successful TikTok dancers and influencers through a company called 7M.

The church was put under a microscope in 2022, after Miranda’s sister and parents, Melanie, Dean and Kelly Wilking, alleged Shekinah was a cult in an explosive Instagram Live video. In the video, they claimed they had been barred from contacting Miranda for a year due to her strict religious beliefs.

Melanie went live with her parents to talk about her sister Miranda. (Image: Instagram @melaniewilking)

Miranda and Melanie’s fans were particularly invested in this drama, because the sisters first shot to fame as a duo called The Wilking Sisters. When they were no longer spotted on social media together, their followers were confused.

The family shared their side of the story in the Netflix docuseries, revealing that while Miranda and her husband James ‘BDash’ Derrick were encouraged to establish a relationship with the Wilking family after media attention, it comes off like it’s all for show and isn’t a deep connection.

Miranda Derrick’s response to Netflix’s Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult

Miranda and her husband haven’t spoken out about the Netflix show since its release, but have continued to post dance videos on social media. On TikTok, Miranda has turned her comments off completely, and her Instagram comments are limited.

Miranda Derrick is a successful dancer with 2.1 million followers on TikTok. (Image: Getty)

She recently shared a video dancing with Kendra ‘KO’ Willis on both platforms, with her caption raising eyebrows.

“Dancing it out with my sis by my side,” she wrote.

It’s a bold move to call her friend a sister, when she has so much drama going on with her blood sister Melanie. The dance video has been viewed over 2.7 million times across Instagram and TikTok.

While most negative comments have been deleted from her Instagram post, there are still the odd ones floating around.

“What about your other sister? I’m so confused about all that’s going on but my prayers are with YOU all. I couldn’t stop watching and it’s impossible not to worry about all those involved,” one person wrote.

“So much talent… praying the both of you find your way out of that place,” another added.

“I love you guys, but have to unfollow until you all leave 7M. I am not supporting them,” a third wrote.

Is Miranda Derrick still part of 7M?

The Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult director, Derek Doneen, believes Miranda is still involved with the management company. She’s aware of the documentary, but still maintains a semblance of a relationship with her family.

“It’s not the place that I think either of them want [the relationship] to be,” he told Today.

“My hope is that Miranda watches this and that she sees the love and desperation that is genuine that her family has.”

A bunch of people aren’t buying the ‘happy family’ image portrayed by Miranda. (Image: Instagram @itsmirandaderrick)

While Miranda tied the knot with BDash without any of her family members present, she did attend her sister’s recent wedding to NFL player Austin Ekeler. She didn’t seem to be in the bridal party, and while she shared two photos of herself at the wedding, she didn’t include any with her family.

In a carousel of wedding photos shared by Melanie and Austin, Miranda was also noticeably absent from the family photo. The plot thickens…

