TikTok has well and truly cemented itself as one of the most powerful apps on the planet and its famous users have become big money-makers.

So much so that Forbes has put together its first-ever list of TikTok’s highest-paid stars, featuring the social media celebrities who each earned more than (USD)$1 million.

Addison Rae (left) and Charli D’Amelio (right), a.k.a. TikTok royalty. (Credit: Instagram)

These viral video creators — all of whom earned at least $1 million in the 12 months through June — have only just begun to make bank on their fame through sales of personally branded merch and sponsored content for ‘yuge brands likes Sony, Chipotle and Revlon.

So which dancing qweens made the list, you ask?

With over 54 million followers on TikTok, Addison Rae makes more than the most-followed TikTok star, Charli D’Amelio (nearly 77 million followers), who ranks second with estimated earnings of (USD)$4 million for the same timeframe, Forbes estimated. In third place is Charli’s sister Dixie, who comes in at $2.9 million per year.

Damn, I gotta sign up to this thing…

Suss out the full list below [Note: all monetary figures from here on out are in USD.]:

1. Addison Rae Easterling – $5 Million

2. Charli D’Amelio – $4 Million

3. Dixie D’Amelio – $2.9 Million

4. Loren Gray – $2.6 Million

5. Josh Richards – $1.5 Million

6. (Tied) Michael Le + Spencer X – $1.2 Million

Dang, that’s a whole lot of cheddar from those silly lil clips.