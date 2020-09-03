This artist on TikTok drawing a fat little pig has filled me with nothing but pure serotonin. Just today, I have watched the clip on a loop about one hundred times, and it’s about time everyone else knew how pure this picture is.

Truly, TikTok is the gift that keeps on giving. One second you’re watching e-boys struggle to craft the perfect dance to Doja Cat’s latest smash hit, the next, you’re gazing upon the most perfect charcuterie board you’ve ever seen, that was crafted by cottagecore lesbians.

Within all the chaos of TikTok’s wildly different communities, is a thriving population of artists, who consistently grace us with their glorious creations, while people like me sit their idly watching, eyes bulging, wondering why we can’t even draw a stickman.

One artist, Bo Fang (@bigbumbobo), has started to draw animals in their purest, happiest and chubbiest forms, and my god I can already feel my skin clearing this very second.

His purest addition to the collection is Wilbur, the fat little pig, and the video of his creation has reached over 700K likes and over 23K shares.

I must admit at least 100 of those shares are because of me, I really just want the world to witness Wilbur and love him as much as I do.

This whole process began with a fat little frog that goes by the name of Franny, who was followed by Bernie the Bird, a video that saw the artist reach the milestone of 1.1 million views, a sure-fire sign that you’re making big on TikTok.

You can check out all of Bo Fang’s artworks on his TikTok, and embrace the cuteness of all the animals to come. One of my favourite additions to the collection of cute animals has to be the sombrero-wearing duck named Quacks. (See how wholesome this is?)

Despite memes, viral dances and hilarious sound clips being king on the app, there is still a vibrant community of artists making their work known across the social media platform. Sure it may be pretty contentious, but TikTok truly does serve some good to the world after all.