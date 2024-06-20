The lawyer representing nine stars of Netflix’s Dancing For The Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult has released a statement regarding their lawsuit against Robert Shinn.



Since the release of the documentary, Miranda Derrick – who is still part of 7M and Shekinah – has released multiple statements and allegedly cut her sister Melanie Wilking off. 7M shared their own statement on Instagram, calling the series a “slanderous work of fiction born from a failed extortion attempt”.

In the Netflix show, sisters Melanie Lee and Priscylla Leigh recounted how difficult it was to leave the Shekinah church – which they allege is a cult – and teamed up with some of the high-profile TikTok dancers to launch a lawsuit against Shinn and those involved.

The lawsuit is currently pending in the Los Angeles Superior Court and is set to go on trial next year on July 7.

Melanie Lee connected with the Wilking family after they expressed concern for Miranda Derrick. (Image: Instagram @melanielee)

Their lawyer Sara C. Colón, who is a Partner at Brown, Neri, Smith & Khan LLP, recently released a statement to Newswire regarding the case and 7M’s statement. They represent Melanie, Priscylla, Kylie Douglas, Aubrey Fisher-Green, Kailea Gray, Kevin Davis, Haley Elizabeth Phipps, Marilyn and David Gonzalez.

“Our clients filed their lawsuit after Shekinah’s leader, Robert Shinn, filed his own lawsuit complaining about statements they had made on social media. Robert Shinn’s company, 7M, has recently issued a statement in response to the documentary accusing our clients of lying and making threats of further legal action. Our clients remain undeterred in their pursuit of justice,” the lawyer wrote.

“In fact, some of our clients have already successfully defeated many of the claims brought by Mr. Shinn and his associates because those claims violated our clients’ First Amendment rights. As a result, the court has ordered Mr. Shinn and other plaintiffs to pay more than $75,000 in attorneys’ fees to those clients.”

Colón added details about the claims her clients have filed against Shinn, which you can read here.

“Our clients have expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from the public since the release of the documentary… our clients look forward to presenting their case to a jury and are confident the truth will prevail,” the statement finished.

Melanie and Priscylla Lee bonded with the TikTokers after they left Shekinah. (Image: Instagram @melanielee)

Melanie and Priscylla shared the statement on Instagram, where they have been supported by other members involved in the lawsuit and the general public.

“We have the best legal team and beyond thankful they are fighting for us,” Melanie wrote in the caption.

“More updates to come as we approach our trial date July of 2025.”

Kailea Gray commented with heart emojis while Kylie Douglas wrote: “Absolutely! We have the best team.”

7M, Shinn and others involved have yet to respond to the lawyer’s statement.

