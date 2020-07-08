Take a tiny moment out of your day to appreciate the latest TikTok challenge trend, which involves giving cats an egg to see what they do with it. From what I can tell with the results, it’s really a litmus test to see how much of a total jerk your cat is, because some of these felines are just straight up bastards, I tell you what.

Started by @annafromtiktok, the challenge sees people placing an egg next to their cat to see what they do with it. It’s very precious and wholesome content that I absolutely end up watching for ages at like 3am when I’m meant to be sleeping but hey, it’s a good chance to smooth your brain for a little while. We all deserve a little brain mush, as a treat.

My brain is now so smooth and small all I can process are tiktok compilations with vine energy and this is perhaps how I should remain — Vincent Chabany-Douarre (@ChabanyDouarre) July 1, 2020

Some of the TikTok kitties protect the egg with their fluffy legs, others treat it like it’s a new toy, some just straight-up bat it onto the floor (a classic of the cat genre), and most of them just kinda look at it curiously and immediately lick it.

Please, observe.

A small lick from the original, Jim the Cat.

Oh no that is TOO CUTE.

OMG CYA.

He protecc at all costs.

This guy buried it like it’s his own shit. Hell yeah.

Oh…oh no.

A mild jerk, but not a full egg-cracking bastard.

Here we go, the real TikTok egg jerks.

You can truly expect nothing less from some cats, hey.

And finally, he lick.

HE LICC.

She licc too.

Everyone lick the egg.

Well there you go. Cats and eggs, together at last. You’re welcome for the mental break.