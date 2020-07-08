Take a tiny moment out of your day to appreciate the latest TikTok challenge trend, which involves giving cats an egg to see what they do with it. From what I can tell with the results, it’s really a litmus test to see how much of a total jerk your cat is, because some of these felines are just straight up bastards, I tell you what.

Started by @annafromtiktok, the challenge sees people placing an egg next to their cat to see what they do with it. It’s very precious and wholesome content that I absolutely end up watching for ages at like 3am when I’m meant to be sleeping but hey, it’s a good chance to smooth your brain for a little while. We all deserve a little brain mush, as a treat.

Some of the TikTok kitties protect the egg with their fluffy legs, others treat it like it’s a new toy, some just straight-up bat it onto the floor (a classic of the cat genre), and most of them just kinda look at it curiously and immediately lick it.

Please, observe.

@annafromtiktok##fyp ##cat ##egg ##categg ##eggcat♬ original sound – annafromtiktok

A small lick from the original, Jim the Cat.

@traceyjorgensenWhy do I do this ????♬ original sound – annafromtiktok

Oh no that is TOO CUTE.

@photojunky89Aww ???? ##catsoftiktok ##catlover ##eggchallenge ##categgchallenge ##Prince4Ever ##littlekitty♬ original sound – annafromtiktok

OMG CYA.

@marichou.lyOmg ???? adorable ##categg ##fyp ##cat♬ original sound – annafromtiktok

He protecc at all costs.

@badgurlkathy♬ original sound – annafromtiktok

This guy buried it like it’s his own shit. Hell yeah.

@petpeeveChicken took a little ride ##fyp ##foryoupage ##justforyou ##cat ##cute♬ original sound – annafromtiktok

Oh…oh no.

@thesustainablesisterDaphne should never be a mother ???????????? ##cats ##catsoftiktok ##catlover ##cat ##kitty ##catsfyp ##funny ##mother ##fyp♬ original sound – annafromtiktok

A mild jerk, but not a full egg-cracking bastard.

@2q21aAww ???? ##catsoftiktok ##fyp♬ original sound – annafromtiktok

Here we go, the real TikTok egg jerks.

@summystarrI expected nothing less ##fyp♬ original sound – annafromtiktok

You can truly expect nothing less from some cats, hey.

And finally, he lick.

@akafrxzyI wouldn’t call that protecting but… ???? ##fyp ##cat ##egg ##categg ##eggcat♬ original sound – annafromtiktok

HE LICC.

@offixialyssa_she was kinda confused. but she’d be such a great mom????❤️ ##fyp ##catsoftiktok♬ original sound – annafromtiktok

She licc too.

@abigail_13155@crocslesbian told me to try it ✌????##PhotoStory ##dadsoftiktok ##PlantTips ##rollerskating ##catsoftiktok♬ original sound – annafromtiktok

Everyone lick the egg.

Well there you go. Cats and eggs, together at last. You’re welcome for the mental break.

Image: TikTok