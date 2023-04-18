If you’re chronically online and a mosquito for drama like me, you might’ve noticed that a rainbow cake on TikTok has become a catalyst for one of the funniest dramas to ever come out of the platform.

There are many different sides to TikTok. You’ve got your cosplaying TikTokers, vloggers, beauty influencers and comedians.

And every once in a while, a community on TikTok may be faced with some petty drama.

The latest goss that has taken over basically most FYP (for you pages) out there is the CakeGate 2023. It all started with cake shop owner Kylie Allen, who uploaded a video retelling one of the worst client experiences she has ever had.

In the video, Kylie spoke about how she has been making rainbow cakes for ages and that the client was angry about the price of her services and the way the cake looked.

“She then got super defensive and very rude about the price of the cake. Although this is exactly how we decorate all of our rainbow cakes. She even bashed us and put us on her Facebook page,” Kylie said.

A TikToker who goes by @AFreeBird posted Kylie’s final product and it’s honestly a hot mess.

@AFreeBird deleted the OG video from their profile, but they soon uploaded a second video with a photo of the cursed cake.

“I’m an idiot. I didn’t want to ruin her business. [I] tried to squash the beef and she said no. She wants to be TikTok famous, not a bad idea. But I can actually make decent content,” @AFreeBird wrote in her second video explaining why she deleted the original.

The second TikTok video also a featured a text conversation between her and Kylie that discussed the price of the cake and its shit quality.

One user commented on @AFreeBird’s video, “That literally looks like the lettering from Hagrid on Harry’s cake,” and TBH I think Hagrid did a better job.

Since CakeGate 2023 has popped off, Kylie has restricted the comments on her TikTok account, but folks have continued to duet her rainbow cake video.

TikToker Layla Lavender pulled up an old video from Kylie where she made a Chick-Fil-A inspired cake.

“Boy. Are the people of West Virginia okay?,” Layla said. “Should I start making cakes?”

Things started to take a dark turn when other Tiktokers claimed Kylie stole photos from other bakers and advertised them as her own.

Tea TikToker — creators who make content on drama — Casey (@Caseyelizabethyt on TikTok) pulled up the receipts where people have compared Kylie’s photos on her site to stock photos.

Kylie has since responded to the allegation and the drama in a separate TikTok video.

“There’s now a viral video going around about how I use other people’s work and that’s not true,” Kylie said. “I host cake decorating classes in my hometown and I’ve done this for years, and I use inspiration photos as to what we will be creating during this class.”

Kylie then accused folks of “reaching” and that her customers are aware about the photos she uses.

She then stitched a video with another baker who also didn’t use gloves when handling sprinkles with their rainbow cake…. Just because they also didn’t use gloves doesn’t mean it’s okay to do it? Yikes.

Although Kylie’s TikTok comments are off, her Facebook comments have been brutal.

Look, small businesses are always so important. But please, for the love of GOD, please use gloves before touching consumable items.

That’s one major thing to take away from CakeGate 2023.