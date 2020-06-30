Thanks for signing up!

If you only have one minute to acquaint yourself with Britain’s history of warmongering and colonialism, we have the perfect the TikTok for you.

TikTok user Emma, aka @EamonDeValera, has gone viral thanks to her simple demonstration of how many nations Britain has invaded.

Taking to the platform on Monday, the young gun co-opted the Animaniacs song Yakko’s World, which lists every sovereign nation on Earth, circa 1993.

Each time the song references a nation which Britain hasn’t invaded, Emma jumps across the screen.

She doesn’t jump very often.



Her statement that only 22 nations on Earth haven’t been invaded by the Brits appears to come from historian Stuart Laycock, who reckons the geographic regions of 90% of current UN member states have faced British incursion at some point in history.

The nations which Laycock believes haven’t faced British military action, colonisation, or state-sanctioned piracy: Andorra, Belarus, Bolivia, Burundi, Central African Republic, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Guatemala, Ivory Coast, Kyrgyzstan, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Mali, Marshall Islands, Monaco, Mongolia, Paraguay, Sao Tome and Principe, Sweden, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Vatican City.

Emma’s TikTok efforts have now caught the eye of Taika Waititi, who shared a version of the video which has now been viewed some 4.8 million times.

Notably, this isn’t the first time Emma has used her powers to highlight the overarching influence of British force across the planet. Cop this:

With a username like @EamonDeValera, which refers to a pivotal figure in 20th century Irish politics, you can probably expect more minute-long history lessons in the days to come.