A brand new Joe Exotic television series is heading our way, and it looks like a majority of the filming will be done in Queensland, so get out your binoculars and tiger disguises.

The filming is part of a $19.5 million dollar deal between the Federal Government and NBC International titled the Location Incentive program.

The Tiger King inspired flick titled Joe Exotic is just one of the three new shows set to film in Queensland. Joining the drama-filled series will be Universal Studio Group’s Young Rock and Irreverent.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk hopes that this plan will majorly boost the Queensland economy, with the filming of the three shows set to be back-to-back over the next 18 months.

“These productions are expected to contribute around $143 million to the Queensland economy,” the Premier said.

“More than 3,500 local cast, crew and extras will also be employed to work across the three shows and many more jobs supported in numerous industries like hospitality, tourism, transport and logistics.

“Due to the measures we have in place and the amazing efforts of Queenslanders in dealing with this pandemic, Queensland is one of the safest places to film not just in Australia, but in the world.

“Queensland locations, together with a talented crew and first-rate facilities like Brisbane’s Screen Queensland Studios, are able to deliver what these big-budget productions need.

“We’re able to support the industry and get people back into work in a COVID safe environment,” she said in a statement about the $19.5 million deal.

So not only is this great for the Qld economy, but it’s also super cool to see a TV show as popular as Joe Exotic is going to be, feature incredible Aussie landscapes in the background.

The brand new Tiger King tv series is set to be based on Carole Baskin (played by Saturday Night Live’s Kate McKinnon.) It will follow the “true events” of Baskin’s story as she discovers that Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel is selling the entertainment of caged big cats to earn a living. The series is looking to be eight episodes of colourful kaftan goodness and will launch on NBC and Peacock.

Meanwhile, Young Rock is Dwayne Johnson’s new comedy about his life as a youngster, which is sure to be meta as hell.

I for one cannot wait to see how television magic turns Queensland into Oklahoma.