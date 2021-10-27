The folks over at Netflix are not fucking around as shortly after announcing that Tiger King season 2 is happening, they’ve already gone and dropped the trailer.

Netflix surprised fans last month when they tweeted that “Tiger King is coming back this year — and Season 2 promises just as much mayhem and madness as Season 1!”

In the freshly released trailer, Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson discuss how life has changed for them since the first series dropped, and they, of course, go into the infamous Joe Exotic vs Carole Baskin saga.

So are the gruesome twosome involved this season? Well, kinda sorta.

We see them make brief appearances throughout the trailer, but their screentime will be significantly less than last season, with Joe still behind bars and Carole outright refusing to be involved after the chaos that ensued last time (i.e. investigators reopening the case of her deceased husband).

Have a peek at the trailer below:

Shortly after the second season was announced, Baskin spit hot fire at producers in an interview with Variety.

She said she knew that Tiger King directors Rebecca Chaiklin and Eric Goode were working on something new, but she didn’t expect it to be done this soon, and she’s not bloody happy.

“I know some people who have been involved in it and they were doing more filming, so I assumed at some point they would come out with a Tiger King 2. It took them five years to put together the first one, so I thought it would be a lot longer,” Baskin said.

“After the original Tiger King debuted, she said that the directors tried to ‘clear the air’ with her, but she told them to lose my number because that was not at all what we had agreed we were working on.

“I wouldn’t call Eric Goode or Rebecca Chaiklin true documentarians. I mean that was just a reality show dumpster fire,” she said of Tiger King.

Baskin said that despite her fury, she’ll definitely be tuning in to the second season, if only to keep tabs on what’s said about her.

“My phone started ringing off the hook for three months straight, people cursing at me and telling me that they wanted to burn the place to the ground and they wanted to kill me and my family and the cats,” she said.

“So whatever Tiger King 2 does, I’ll have that same reaction from the public that has been misled. I’ll have to spend a lot of time explaining to them how they have been misled, which means I have to watch it.

“I think there’s a Mark Twain quote about a lie making its way around the world faster than the truth can get its pants on, and that’s true because people just love a good lie.”

Tiger King 2 is set to drop on Netflix on November 17.