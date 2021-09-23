As if the resurgence of COVID wasn’t already making us feel mad déjà vu of 2020, Tiger King, a.k.a. THE lockdown viewing of last year, has just announced a second season.

Netflix has officially revealed that Tiger King 2 will drop later this year, bringing “more madness and mayhem” to our screens.

“Tiger King is coming back this year — and Season 2 promises just as much mayhem and madness as Season 1!” Netflix announced on Twitter.

Tiger King is coming back this year — and Season 2 promises just as much mayhem and madness as Season 1! pic.twitter.com/mFBUxtAl6i — Netflix (@netflix) September 23, 2021

We’ve got no clue what the second season will be about or when exactly it’ll drop on Netflix, but we do know one thing: Carole Baskin is fucken furious.

Speaking to Variety, the star of the first season said she knew that Tiger King directors Rebecca Chaiklin and Eric Goode were working on something new, but she didn’t expect it to be done this soon.

“I know some people who have been involved in it and they were doing more filming, so I assumed at some point they would come out with a Tiger King 2. It took them five years to put together the first one, so I thought it would be a lot longer,” she said.

“After the original Tiger King debuted, she said that the directors tried to ‘clear the air’ with her, but she told them to lose my number because that was not at all what we had agreed we were working on.

“I wouldn’t call Eric Goode or Rebecca Chaiklin true documentarians. I mean that was just a reality show dumpster fire,” she said of Tiger King.

So will Baskin be tuning in? Well, she said she had to in order to set the record straight.

“My phone started ringing off the hook for three months straight, people cursing at me and telling me that they wanted to burn the place to the ground and they wanted to kill me and my family and the cats,” she said.

“So whatever Tiger King 2 does, I’ll have that same reaction from the public that has been misled. I’ll have to spend a lot of time explaining to them how they have been misled, which means I have to watch it.

“I think there’s a Mark Twain quote about a lie making its way around the world faster than the truth can get its pants on, and that’s true because people just love a good lie.”

Meanwhile, the first season of Tiger King is still streaming on Netflix, if ya wanna relive the wild content before the new season drops.