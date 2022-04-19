Hold onto your hammers, mates, because Thor: Love and Thunder is almost here!

To celebrate the fourth Thor flick (try saying that aloud three times, I dare ya), we’ve delved into all the spicy deets.

Sounds cool?

Who is starring in Thor: Love and Thunder?

This flick has an epic cast that legit rivals that of Avengers: Endgame.

You’ve got big dog Chris Hemsworth starring as main man Thor (obvs). And returning to the Thor franchise is Natalie Portman as Jane Foster / Mighty Thor.

Meanwhile former Batman Christian Bale jumps the DC ship to join Marvel as the film’s villain, Gorr the God Butcher.

Then there’s Tessa Thompson returning as the unicorn-riding hero, Valkyrie.

Plus there’s the much-loved Guardians of the Galaxy heroes: Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket (Gamora’s sitting this one out, sadly).

Meanwhile Sean Gunn reprises his role as Kraglin Obfonteri and Jeff Goldblum returns to play the Grandmaster (YES!!!).

There’s also a bunch of fun cameos, including Matt Damon, Sam Neill, Luke Hemsworth and Melissa McCarthy.

It’s gonna be a hoot and a half!

Is there a trailer yet?

Not quite yet, but we’ve just copped the first teaser!

The ~dreamy~ clip charts the evolution of everyone’s favourite hot as hell Avenger, soundtracked by the iconique Guns ‘N Roses bop, ‘Sweet Child of Mine’.

We see Thor’s journey of losing the weight he gained in Avengers: Endgame, but instead of joining the Guardians of the Galaxy in battle, he takes off.

“My superhero days are over,” he said as his ship flies the fuck away.

While Thor is gallivanting across the galaxy, living his best life, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) helps to build the New Asgard and the Guardians keep on fighting evil forces.

The teaser ends with the return of Natalie Portman’s character Jane Foster wielding the hammer, signifying her transition into Mighty Thor.

Have a peek below:

Hold the fuck up: Is Thor gay?

That one particular scene in the teaser where Thor lovingly stares into Peter Quill’s eyes has drawn some interesting reactions on Twitter.

Folks reckon Thor low-key might be into dudes now and they’re very much here for it:

taika waititi gets hold of the pen and suddenly thor’s gay now. incredible — mars (@gentIebeard) April 18, 2022

thor has always been gay guys taika just made it more obvious — atlas 🏴‍☠️🏳️‍🌈 valkyrie & nadja’s wife (REAL) (@taikaIuvr) April 18, 2022

THOR IS GAY !!!!!!!! WE WON pic.twitter.com/q3OPmdCNqn — karina (@solarkarii) April 18, 2022

everyone saying taika just made Thor gay now in love and thunder as if they didn't see what him and Bruce had going on in ragnorak — vince 🦇 (@cravensworth_) April 18, 2022

Everyone’s saying he’s gay but technically he’d be bisexual as he also smooches a blue-haired gal in the teaser.

There’s no real confirmation as to what Thor’s sexual orientation is, so unless the aforementioned scene ends with Thor macking on with Quill (god, I hope it does!), it’s still a mystery for now.

Speaking of Quill, though: it was recently revealed in the comics that he’s bisexual.

In Guardians of the Galaxy #9, Quill is sent to another universe where he meets the humanoid aliens Aradia and Mors (FYI humanoid aliens are aliens that look like humans, kinda like Gamora). After a year of travelling, Aradia and Mors basically ask Quill to enter a polyamorous relationship with them and he declines ‘cos he’s still in search of his beloved GF, Gamora.

Then there’s a 12 year time-jump where we see that Quill has given up the search for Gamora (fucking ouch) and has instead embraced Aradia and Mors. In one scene, Quill says: “It’s been over a decade. Time to accept the truth… Morinus is my home. You’re my home.”

Mors says, “the you-that-was is over” and that Quill is ready to learn their ways.

As you’ll see from the comic strip below, one of the two aliens getting ~cozy~ with Quill has a male form, while the other appears female, which is why folks reckon he’s bisexual.

Credit: Marvel.

Here’s hoping they introduce this into the Marvel Cinematic Universe… I’m sure it’ll piss a certain someone off, but to hell with him!

What’s the plot?

Have a read of the plot below, via Disney:

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Where was Thor: Love and Thunder filmed?

So get this: Thor 4 was filmed Down Under as part of a push to bolster our film industry.

Don Harwin, the Minister for the Arts for the Australian state of New South Wales, previously announced that the flick would be filmed at Fox Studios Australia in Sydney back-to-back with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021).

Marvel Studios vice president David Grant said shooting the two films back-to-back would provide jobs for local crews, with Love and Thunder set to score over AU$178 million for the local economy.

Grant added that the studio would work with “local educational institutions in creating internship opportunities”.

We love (and thunder) to see it!

When is it dropping?

Thor: Love and Thunder hits Aussie cinemas on July 7, 2022.

Mark your calendars!