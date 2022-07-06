CONTENT WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the post-credits scenes of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Alrighty folks, if you’re reading this I’m going to assume that you’ve seen Thor: Love and Thunder. That, or you’re just a fiend for Marvel post-credits spoilers. Either way, we’re going to be talking about *that* cameo starring Ted Lasso‘s turbo hottie Brett Goldstein. Strap the fuck in.

If you kept your little tushie in that cinema seat long enough after Thor: Love and Thunder finished up, you would have seen a rather interesting duo of post-credit scenes.

In the first post-credit scene, Zeus (played by Russell Crowe for some reason) talks about striking fear in the hearts of mortals. He’s concerned that nobody is actually afraid of the gods anymore, and wants to do something about it.

I mean, he wasn’t exactly the scariest character in the Marvel cinematic universe (MCU). All he did was talk about orgies and then remain “dead” for most of the film after being struck by his own lightning bolt.

However, we find out he didn’t actually disappear for good. He’s alive and wants some lovely, lovely vengeance.

And so, he enlists the help of his handsome hunk-of-a-son, Hercules (Goldstein).

Now, Goldstein is quite an attractive man, but I could have sworn he got ten times buffer for this role. I am but a puddle.

In the comics, Hercules is a bit of a friendly rival to Thor who has connections to characters like Wolverine, Hulk and pretty much any Avenger you can think of.

He’s also canonically bisexual which is something that director Taika Waititi will almost certainly make the most of given his more than welcome inclusion of Korg and Valkyrie’s sexualities respectively.

READ MORE What The Actual Fuck Is Going On With Nate In Ted Lasso Season Two?

The thing is, though, he’s mostly a good guy who kicks ass non-stop, so I’m very interested to see how they handle his character in Thor 5. There’s a very real possibility that Chris Hemsworth will be putting down the hammer and retiring from villain-squishing, so maybe daddy Goldstein is his God-turned-hero replacement?

I for one would love to see it. Give me mainstay Hercules.

No news yet on when Thor 5 will even start filming, but I’m excited to see how important Goldstein’s Hercules will become.