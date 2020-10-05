Thanks for signing up!

Prepare a damp cloth for the dabbing of your soon-to-be hot and bothered self ‘cos Netflix just unveiled our first look at The Witcher season 2.

The pics feature a front and back view of our main man Henry Cavill (which is just what the doctor ordered), looking as daddy as ever.

“New armour, same witcher. Here’s your first look at Henry Cavill as Geralt in @witchernetflix Season 2,” the caption reads.

New armour, same witcher. Here's your first look at Henry Cavill as Geralt in @witchernetflix Season 2. pic.twitter.com/Hx7UCpzrTW — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 5, 2020

The popular Netflix series was forced to halt production back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they’ve since resumed filming in August, Entertainment Weekly reports.

The logline for the The Witcher season 2 is as follows: “Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen.

“While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

The hella steamy new pics have gotten The Witcher fans all excited on Twitter.

Have a peek at their thirsty responses below:

*tossing several coins* — Irene #BLM (@irielyssa) October 5, 2020

Speaking of flooding… — Carrie Murray ???????? (@CarrieHMurr) October 5, 2020

I’d toss more than a coin….. — Amy (@redivy89) October 5, 2020