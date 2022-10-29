Aussie favourite Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill in Netflix’s The Witcher when it returns for its fourth season. As far as trade-offs go, I’m more than agreeable to this.

When he departs, Cavill will have played the protagonist Geralt of Rivia for the first three seasons but the Superman actor has decided it’s time to hang up the sword.

When the announcement was posted to the series’ official Twitter account early on Sunday morning, fans voiced their mixed feelings about the new casting.

I'm a bit baffled by this decision. I thought Henry was committed to the 7 year plan? Nothing against Liam. I'm sure he'll do a fantastic job but I'm baffled and confused by this — Alex Coulson Bamford (@AlexBamford3) October 29, 2022

Why do modern show writers hate their fans so much. — Ricky Laviña (@LavinaRicky) October 29, 2022

Away from the gossip mill, Hemsworth seemed more than chuffed to be taking on the role.

“As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia,” the 32-year-old said via IGN.

“Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure.

Cavill also had a few words, stating via Kotaku that “my journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4″.

“Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

Cavill’s return to the DC Extended Universe was confirmed with a cameo in the newly released Black Adam flick starring Dwayne Johnson.

He then took to Instagram to let fans know he was sticking with a bunch of future appearances planned as Superman.

The third season of The Witcher and the final season for Cavill is expected to be released in mid-2023.