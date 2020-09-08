There’s a red hot rumour goin’ ’round that the international panelists of The Voice Australia (i.e. Boy George and Kelly Rowland) will be replaced amid COVID, after Seven commandeered the show from Nine.

An “industry insider” told New Idea that “Seven are going for local coaches only, which means no more Kelly Rowland or Boy George, or overseas celebrities Zooming in.”

The publication adds that two (well, three) replacements have already been scouted, none other than national treasures Jessica Mauboy and The Veronicas.

I. WANT. YOU. SO. MUCH.

The report adds that Delta Goodrem and Guy Sebastian will still inhabit their revolving chairs, given that they both live close to the studio in Sydney and they’re a ‘yuge part of The Voice’s legacy.

Last month, Music Week reported that Keith Urban and Kylie Minogue were also being considered for the role, but since they’re both international figures, they’re probs less likely.

The Wash also reported that one Troye Sivan is being considered for the job, which would also be fucken’ sick.

After spotting the report online, Boy George responded with the following tweet: “I’ve never been ‘dumped’ by a network. My nipples are hard!” he wrote.

I've never been 'dumped' by a network. My nipples are hard! https://t.co/Wqqw6TvMSh — Boy George (the truth is in your breath) (@BoyGeorge) September 7, 2020

He then wrote that Seven “can’t afford me darling”. When a follower advised him to “hang in there,” he responded: “Yeah I’m down to my last jar of metaphorical caviar. Can I move into your spare bedroom?” LOL.

The singer spoke up in the wake of Nine’s statement about rival network Seven nabbing The Voice from them.

A Nine spokesperson told news.com.au last week: “Unfortunately due to the age of the show and its declining demographic profile, The Voice had become by far the poorest financial performer on our slate. We wish Seven well in their quest to revive yet another Nine show.”

The spokesperson added: “We are very excited about the schedule we have now set for reinvigorating our slate and we will have announcements at our upfronts on September 16. We remain focused on our audience and the financial performance of Nine.”

The Veronicas, Jessica Mauboy, and Troye Sivan get my vote.