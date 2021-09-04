Jess and Lisa from The Veronicas have sadly lost their mum after a long-battle with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a rare brain disorder.

In 2018 Colleen Origliasso was diagnosed with PSP and Lewy Body dementia, the diagnosis is the reason the twins returned to Australia from Los Angeles, according to The Courier Mail.

The Veronicas both posted heart-breaking tributes on their Instagram accounts, revealing that their mum Colleen had spent her final weeks “at home with us in our loving arms.”

“Our angel mama and best friend Colleen Francis Origliasso ascended into the heavens this past Wednesday, on the beautiful afternoon of September 1st 2021. The first day of Spring, her favourite time of year,” Lisa wrote on Instagram.

“She was the greatest connector of all things, had the biggest heart for community & charity, a lifelong supporter of the arts, LGBT+ community, a passionate volunteer for animals and conservation, and she made everyone she met feel like family. And she loved music more than anything else.

“Her strength and compassion was limitless. Her laugh was the most beautiful thing in the world. We feel it very fitting that her last message we want to share with you all, was the word Love.”

Jess also posted a loving tribute, with some beautiful images of Colleen throughout her life.

Earlier this year, The Veronicas appeared on The Celebrity Apprentice to raise money for their charity, The Brain Charity.

However, the pop-duo slammed the show shortly it aired for “weaponising” their mother’s condition in the edit.

“What you have done to us is gut-wrenching, soul-destroying and the lowest thing you could ever do to us as women, daughters and carers,” they wrote on Twitter.

“You have used us at the most fragile time in our lives. This was never a game to us, this is our reality we were fighting for… things don’t get better from here for us. So you win. I hope it was worth it.”

Sending so much love to our favourite Aussie twins.