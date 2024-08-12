The Umbrella Academy has finally had its own Game Of Thrones coffee cup moment. Yep, fans noticed a glaring mistake in The Umbrella Academy season four and it’s kind of embarrassing.

In one of the scenes where a car pulls up to a gas station, the exterior shot of the vehicle shows a full camera rig set up in the back seat of the car.

A bit of a mishap! (Image: Netflix)

It’s possible the post-production crew were supposed to remove it during the edit, or it was completely overlooked by the onset crew. Either way, it’s not what you expect from a high-budget Netflix show.

“I’m watching The Umbrella Academy season four and noticed that they forgot a whole ass camera rig in the backseat of a car during this shot,” @checkoutjacob wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“I do this kind of stuff professionally. I could have removed this camera easily [in post]… Netflix please hire me!”

The final season of the Elliot Page-led show has debuted to less-than-favourable reviews, earning just 57 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and having an 18 per cent audience score. It takes place six years after season three, and The AV Club’s big criticism lies in the fact that the Hargreeves siblings are sidelined in their own story.

Fans have crucified the new season online, with many saying their future rewatches will stop at the end of season three.

A bunch of people used the visible camera as proof that producers were over the show and quick to wrap it up, so this could be an explanation as to why season four wasn’t the usual quality.

“Goes to show you they didn’t even give a fuck while filming too. Holy shit, just give the show to someone else if they’re going to be this fucking lazy and ungrateful to HAVE a job of running a show,” one person vented on X.

“I’m crying they wanted it to end so bad they didn’t give a fuck,” another wrote.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 has been panned by viewers. (Image: Netflix)

“I can’t begin to sum up how awful this final season was from a story [and] character perspective, but stuff like this did not help. The production values were low. Man, it’s a depressing end to a show that started so strong,” a third added.

“Did everyone on the team just check out for season four?” another tweeted.

Another theory floated by viewers seems like one of the most plausible ones – the post-production crew were supposed to remove it in the edit, but simply ran out of time. With strict deadlines and high pressure commonplace in the film industry, this seems plausible.

It’s possible producers thought the shot was over so quickly that nobody would pick up on it. It’ll be interesting to see if Netflix goes back and scrubs the camera from the scene – keep your eyes peeled!

You can watch The Umbrella Academy season four’s final six episodes on Netflix now.