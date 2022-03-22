Stan’s smash hit series The Tourist has been renewed for a second season of mystery, intrigue, and outback thrills.

Starring 50 Shades of Grey hottie Jamie Dornan, the series dropped on Stan back on New Year’s Day and was primo hangover viewing for many of us across the country. Actually no, across the world, since it aired internationally at the exact same time and became the highest-rating drama for the BBC so far this year, I might add.

In the first season, Jamie Dornan played a British bloke (intriguingly titled ‘The Man’) who winds up in the Australian outback, being followed by a vehicle that’s trying to drive him off the road.

Following an epic chase, he winds up in hospital with no clue of who or where he is. Over the course of the episodes, there’ll be many twists and turns, leading to an almighty conclusion.

There aren’t many deets about Season 2 just yet, all we’ve got so far is the following statement: “The Tourist will return again for a second series.”

How mysterious…

In Season 1, Jamie Dornan led an all-star cast featuring Danielle Macdonald, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Alex Dimitriades and Damon Herriman.

The Tourist was created and written by acclaimed writers Harry and Jack Williams from Emmy-winning production company Two Brothers Pictures (Baptiste, The Missing, Fleabag).

Have a peek at the trailer below and suss the first season only on Stan: