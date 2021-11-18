Repent your sins, because iconic Netflix crime drama series The Sinner is set to end with the upcoming Season 4.

Over in the States, they’re already midway through the fourth season, but it’s yet to debut here in Aus, so we’ve been keen as mustard to see what goes down.

Deadline reports that The Sinner Season 4 sees the now-retired Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) travelling to Hanover Island in Northern Maine for a restful break with his missus, Sonya (Jessica Hecht).

Then, an unexpected tragedy occurs involving the daughter of a prominent island family, forcing Ambrose to come out of retirement to launch an investigation.

Ozark’s Michael Mosley joins the cast as Colin Muldoon, a lobsterman who would do anything for his family. Season 4 also stars Frances Fisher, Alice Kremelberg, Neal Huff, Cindy Cheung, and Ronin Wong.

Derek Simonds returns as showrunner and executive producer, alongside executive producers Jessica Biel, Michelle Purple, Charlie Gogolak and Adam Bernstein.

The series ran for four successful seasons, kicking off with the batshit season featuring that Jessica Biel murder scene on the beach.

The Sinner has gone from strength to strength, adding the likes of Carrie Coon and Matt Bomer in subsequent seasons.

It’s currently unknown when Season 4 will drop in Australia, but have a peek at the trailer below:

The Sinner seasons 1 – 3 are now streaming on Netflix.