It’s 2020 and even Marge Simpson is calling out the Trump administration.

The Simpsons, namely Marge (voiced by Julie Kavner) took to Twitter in a video calling out senior advisor Jenna Ellis for disrespecting her and potential Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Marge Simpson has something to say,” the official The Simpsons account tweeted.

Marge Simpson has something to say. pic.twitter.com/viux96bAPf — TheSimpsons (@TheSimpsons) August 14, 2020

“I teach my children not to name-call, Jenna,” Marge says. “I was going to say I’m pissed off, but I’m afraid they’d bleep it.”

In case you missed it, Jenna Ellis recently took to Twitter to claim that Joe Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris “sounds like Marge Simpson.”

Kamala sounds like Marge Simpson. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 12, 2020

Ellis then responded to The Simpsons’ clip, appearing to criticise the democratic mail voting scheme.

Marge is probably going to vote Democrat… by mail. https://t.co/UMcpXPuvFm — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 14, 2020

It’s going to be a truly unprecedented US election year with the coronavirus pandemic, the huge issues with the US Postal Service and, you know, the fact that Trump is still adamant the US is doing well with their handling of the coronavirus. But you know it’s getting serious when even Marge Simpson is getting involved.

Let’s be real here, the only solution that would satisfy all parties is letting Lisa Simpson be president. We’ve seen it happen, we need it. Give the people what they want.