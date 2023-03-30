Yes, you read that headline correctly. We (PEDESTRIAN) are launching a weekly entertainment podcast with The Betoota Advocate, a publication guilty of dragging us to hell many a time back in the day. We forgive, but we don’t forget.

After years of not-so-passive-aggressive online banter, PEDESTRIAN and The Betoota Advocate have formed an unholy union to bring you the stories blowing up the world of entertainment each week in The Show Off.

The Show Off is a weekly podcast co-hosted by PEDESTRIAN’s Head of Editorial Josie Rozenberg-Clarke alongside The Betoota Advocate’s Entertainment & Lifestyle Reporter Effie Bateman and Sports Reporter / Token Bloke Wendell Hussey.

You know the age-old saying: two’s company, three’s a fkn good podcast.

It’s the collab you didn’t know you needed – perfect for hardcore pop culture stans to those that can’t keep up with their mates’ pub chat and everyone in between.

The Show Off promises to keep you in the loop on anything you’ve missed, and everything you give a shit about across streaming, film, TV and more.

From which new series you need to be obsessing over right now, to an in-depth dissection of *that* pivotal Pedro Pascal moment, to which celeb has been cancelled so hard they’re now worthy of an “In Memoriam” – no entertainment stone will be left unturned on The Show Off.

The Show Off launches Thursday March 30, so prep your ear holes for a cracking good time. You can find it on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and wherever you get your poddys.