Remember The Swinger Mormon TikTokers? They’re Getting A TV Show, Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Remember when a bunch of Mormon mums were exposed for being swingers on TikTok? Well, they’re getting their own reality TV show and you can guarantee we will be sat.

FINALLY, some decent television!

Here’s everything we know so far about your soon-to-be favourite TV show, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Who are the swinging Mormons of TikTok?

If you were busy touching grass and somehow missed this scandal, here’s a quick refresher: in May 2022, Taylor Frankie Paul, a popular Mormon influencer, announced her divorce.

For some context, divorce is a no-go in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (also referred to as the Mormon Church).

Taylor also revealed that she and her husband had been part of a “soft swinging” group with other Mormon couples in their Utah community.

The internet, predictably, lost its collective mind. The once-judgey but wholesome world of #MumTok became chaos-filled with rumours of who slept with who, partner-swapping and broken marriage vows.

A recent IG snap of Taylor Frankie Paul. (Credit: Instagram)

Swinging Mormons reality show

The whole situation went so viral that Hulu announced in January of 2024 that they had greenlit a reality show called The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

According to Deadline, the show is set in the “scandalous world of a group of Mormon mom influencers, who implode when they get caught in the midst of a swinging sex scandal that makes international headlines. Now, their sisterhood is shook to its core.”

In other words, expect lots of discussions about faith, family, and fidelity – or lack thereof.

Given the subject matter, it’s safe to say this won’t be your typical reality show. It’s giving Real Housewives of Salt Lake City meets Sister Wives.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast. (Credit: Instagram)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is being produced by Jeff Jenkins Productions — the same people behind Netflix’s Bling Empire and My Unorthodox Life, so we’ll hopefully have another nonsense serotonin boost on our hands.

We’re likely to see discussions about faith, marriage, and how these women reconcile their religious beliefs with their current lifestyle choices — AKA being swinging TikTokkers.

Deadline said, “Faith, friendship and reputations are all on the line. Will #MomTok be able to survive and continue to give the rulebook a run for its money, or will this group fall from grace?

We can also expect the show to get us in our feels, as Taylor shared a video of her and all of her castmates emotional and crying to announce the show’s release date.

Who is in the cast?

The cast are a bunch of Mormon mum influencers including: Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jennifer Affleck (no, not J-Lo), Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Wessel, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Mathews and Whitney Leavitt.

Is there a trailer?

The teaser trailer is very cryptic, with just the title of the show on a starry background and what seems to be royalty free edgy gospel music as the sound.

Lyrics include: “Prisoner I’m the one you’ve been dreaming off” and “try me in your sleep, bring you to your knees.”

When will it be released in Australia?

The series will release all of its eight episodes on Friday September 6 on the American streaming platform Hulu, which means we’ll hopefully get it on Disney + in Australia not long after.

One thing’s for sure – The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is set to be a wild ride. So have your holy water, and maybe a spare set of temple garments on hand.