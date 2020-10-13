Thanks for signing up!

Spooky season is upon us and the scares are in large supply, including a freshly announced Australian horror flick, The Possessed, featuring some killer local talent.

Based on true events, The Possessed stars John Jarratt, who portrayed the infamous Mick Taylor in the Wolf Creek franchise, along with Tomorrow When The War Began star Lincoln Lewis, and some other ex Neighbours stars.

But here’s where the cast gets particularly, erm, let’s use the word ~intriguing~, ‘cos that it is.

The Possessed also stars Gogglebox queen-turned-Bachelorette, Angie Kent, who appeared on Studio 10 to discuss her casting in the film.

“My manager asked if I’d like to audition for this film, and I thought, ‘Why not give it a red hot go?’ I didn’t think I’d get it,” she began.

“I had to be really quite frightened in the audition, and you know what? Why not. Life’s for living and I love a good adventure.”

When asked how she got into character for The Possessed audition, she said she channelled “every dude I dated on The Bachelorette.”

Kent shared the Studio 10 clip to her Instagram page, writing: “I’m absolutely pinching myself that I get to work with such amazing Aussie talent in @christopherleesun latest feature film coming out in 2021, The Possessed!”

“We start filming next month on the Gold Coast! Watch this space … Shit’s about to get scary up in here. Get ya sage out and start prayin’.”

The Possessed also stars Bachelor 2018 star Romy Poulier (?) and Cody Simpson’s influencer sister Alli Simpson.

Romy appeared on Honey Badger’s season of The Bachelor. (Credit: Ten)

Chris Sun, the director of The Possessed, shared the news on Instagram along with the delightfully cooked poster.

“Hey guys I would like to introduce you to some of our amazing cast for my 5th feature film The Possessed. I’m super excited to be directing such a talented bunch of Aussie Actors,” he wrote.

“Please welcome John Jarratt, Lincoln Lewis, Lauren Grimson, Angie Kent, Jade Kevin Foster, Romy Poulier, Sean Lynch, Maha Wilson, Alli Simpson, Simone Buchanan, Melissa Tkautz and Melissa Bell to name a few.”

He added, “We start shooting November 2nd through to Dec 4th.”

Production on The Possessed is set to commence in Queensland later this month, and the movie will be released next year.

Be afraid, be very afraid…