Has there been a gaping hole in your heart ever since The Office (US) wrapped back in 2013? Yeah, me too.

Well, don’t freak out but John Krasinski (IRL Jim Halpert) just told Esquire that he’d “absolutely love” to do a The Office reunion.

“The Office was absolutely everything to me,” John told Esquire in their March issue. “I mean, it is my beginning and my end. I’m pretty sure at the end of my career I’ll still be known for Jim. That was my first experience with Hollywood. It was the first creative family I’ve ever had. In many ways, they will always be the most important people in that most important experience in my career. So yeah, if they did a reunion, I would absolutely love to do it.”

Krasinski isn’t the only one who’s keen to get the Dunder Mifflin gang back together. Angela Kinsey and Ellie Kemper recently expressed their support for the idea, with Kinsey admitting she “would do anything they called [her] to do.”

Meanwhile, John’s on-screen wife Jenna Fischer has said she’d prefer a one-off reunion episode, rather than a fully-fledged reboot like we’ve seen with Gilmore Girls and Will & Grace.

In a previous interview, Krasinski suggested a Christmas special (like the UK show did) could be a great way to get the gang back together despite their conflicting schedules. So that means Jenna Fischer would be down as well.

“Maybe we could do like a Christmas special or something,” he told EW. “The British show did a Christmas special, which is like, ‘Where are they now?’ for one episode because I don’t know how we’ll get everybody together for 22 episodes.”

Unfortunately, Michael Scott himself Steve Carell doesn’t seem completely sold on the idea, pointing out to Esquire back in 2018 that the show might not hit the mark now because we’re all much more politically correct and culturally sensitive. Damn it Steve, give us the The Office reunion we’ve been waiting for.

So basically, we’ve just gotta convince Steve Carrell to join in. Internet, you know what to do.