The Office Australia Is Coming Very Soon: Here’s The Release Date, Trailer, Plot, Cast & More

I’m super intrigued by The Office Australia reboot coming to Prime Video, and some new details have just dropped!



The much-loved comedy, which originated with Ricky Gervais’ UK version followed by Steve Carell’s US version, is being reimagined in an Aussie office. And this time, the boss is none other than Felicity Ward.

Felicity plays awkward Aussie boss Hannah Howard, and there’s some truly top-tier comedic talent in the cast. Considering it’s about an Aussie workplace that’s shutting down in favour of WFH, it’s gonna be relatable as hell. You can expect the regular office shenanigans that we’ve come to know and love from the franchise with a major Aussie twist.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new The Office Australia.

Your first look at The Office Australia! (Image: Prime Video)

When will The Office be released in Australia?

The Office will premiere on Prime Video on 18 October, 2024. All eight episodes are dropping at once, so it’s perfect for a binge.

Who is in the cast for The Office Australia?

The cast is filled with the best comedic talent from Australia and New Zealand. Along with Felicity Ward as Hannah Howard, we also have Edith Poor, Steen Raskopoulos, Shari Sebbens, Josh Thomson, Jonny Brugh, Susan Ling Young, Raj Labade, Lucy Schmidt, Zoe Terakes, Pallavi Sharda and Claude Jabbour as main cast members. Guest stars include Susie Youssef, Justin Rosniiak, Carlo Ritchie, Rick Donald and Chris Bunton.

You may have seen some of these stars in shows and movies like The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power, Thor: Love and Thunder, What We Do in the Shadows and Deadloch. It’s safe to say they’re all pretty experienced.

What’s the plot of The Office Australia?

The show follows Felicity Ward’s character as boss Hannah Howard, who is the fancy schmancy Managing Director of Flinley Craddick, a packaging company. She gets the tough news from Head Office that her branch is being shut down and moving to a WFH system instead, she is determined to keep her “work family” together.

According to the network, “the staff of Flinley Craddick indulge her and must endure Hannah’s outlandish plots as they work toward the impossible targets that have been set for them.” Sounds kooky, hilarious and like Hannah is just one step away from disaster at all times. Perfect television, no notes.

This is gonna be good. (Image: Prime Video)

What has Prime Video said about The Office Australia?

Prime Video noted that this is the 13th adaptation of The Office since Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant first brought their original show to UK viewers over 20 years ago. It’s been made in countries like France, Canada, Chile, the Middle East and more.

“While many aspects of the workplace have changed since [the original], especially post 2020, the physical office is a timeless precinct for comedy, and one that will never tire an audience as long as the characters are authentic, familiar, faced with relatable dilemmas, and, most importantly, entertaining and hilarious,” the streamer said.

Is there a The Office Australia trailer?

Not yet, you’re super early! Hopefully one comes along soon so we can see how the classic brand of dry Aussie humour translates into The Office world. I reckon it’s gonna be noice.

The Office Australia will be available to stream on Prime Video on 18 October, 2024.