A bunch of posters for Robert Eggers‘ new vikings flick The Northman had to be taken down after punters spotted quite a cock-up.

The poster seemed sleek, sheen and perfecto. It had the film’s stars (Alexander Skarsgärd, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy and Ethan Hawke) standing proudly in a row. It had the release date (April 22). It even had the tagline: “Conquer your fate.”

But perhaps the most important element of the poster was mysteriously absent: the fucken title.

Folks immediately took to social media to call out the hilarious gaffe, leading the studio to take the posters down.

“So you got that poster ready for The Northman?”

“Yeah, chief! We already printed it and put it in subways all over New York!”

“You made sure the title was on it, right?”

“Uhhhhhhhh….” pic.twitter.com/stFRzeR2Sw — Isaac Butler (@parabasis) April 4, 2022

It reminds me of that time the DVD cover for Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk‘s film Nobody was ripped to shreds over a wacky-ass accident.

A Twitter page by the name of Another Film Nerd (@Anotherfilmnerd) pointed out that on the cover of the DVD, there’s a suspicious-looking critic quote that reads, “‘An absolute blast from start to finish’ – Critic Name, Publication.”

Folks couldn’t figure out if it was a typo or some kind of quirky marketing ploy.

The Twitter page even ran a poll to see if punters thought it was a gag (a.k.a. an intentional marketing joke) or a cock-up and 62.3% voted cock-up.

Welp, by the looks of things, the 62.3% were right, because on the non blu-ray version of the Nobody DVD cover, there’s an actual critic and publication listed with the same damn quote.

To everyone who voted gag: You were wrong. https://t.co/QEzCjaLPyc — justanotherfilmnerd (@Anotherfilmnerd) June 19, 2021

This is why ya proof-read, people!