The Masked Singer‘s Lightning has been revealed and you might recognise her from I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Yep turns out the person behind the mask is Cody Simpson‘s sister, Alli Simpson. She’s an Australian model that has been guessed by the panel before on previous seasons. However, this time, the judges didn’t manage to guess her.

If you had no fkn idea who was behind the mask, here’s a rundown of the clues, so you can put all the pieces together:

Clue one: I am Lightning. And you never know where I’ll strike next.

Lightning affects the airwaves, and my interference got noticed young. I know how to make you notice me.

Clue two: I made other waves when I was young too. Solid state, absolutely. But I left the goals behind.

Clue three: Am I driven? More…self-directed. Following the path of least resistance. Going with the flow. Not too many wrong turns. Although one crash did hurt.

Clue four: I’ve been richer. And I’ve been poor. Nine months a year without a home. Don’t overestimate a good education.

Clue five: When the judges asked whether they travelled a lot, Lightning said: “Travel hasn’t always been my choice. But it led to my fame.”

Clue six: I am Lightning. High voltage all the time. Do water and electricity mix? Not easily. But I am flexible in what I do. After all, you’re not 21 forever.

Clue seven: Although I ran a good race in Rio, I got tired of staying in my own lane. No more.

Clue eight: Strike while the lightning is hot. Lightning has a voice. But has it always been heard? Many millions have heard me speak, and I speak for those who have no words.

Clue nine: Lightning only goes in one direction, and that made all the difference.

Clue ten: When put through the mind reader, Lightning shows a mouse and said “I owe my career to my relationship with a mouse.”

Clue eleven: Lightning never stays still. I dance about everywhere, and I always have.I head to town, and move on.

Clue twelve: You might think Lightning fears nothing. But I believe in facing my fears. That’s so Lightning of me.

Clue thirteen: I’m not afraid to hand out advice. I’m also not afraid to cry in public. But I am afraid to be alone. I don’t want to be single.

Clue fourteen: In behind the scenes footage of Lightning it shows her holding up the mask of tragedy and comedy.

Clue fifteen: I am Lightning… ..and I am a miracle. You never see one bolt of lightning on its own. We work together. We are here because of each other.

Clue sixteen: No fortune-teller could predict I would be here today. For a long time, even I didn’t know where I would be from day to day. I just make it up as I go along.

Clue seventeen: Lightning and thunder go everywhere together.

In my case, Lightning follows Thunder. It is the dance we do. I am Lightning, and I promise you WILL remember me.

You can follow along to all the other clues on the show here!

The Masked Singer Australia airs on Channel 10, and you can stream it on 10Play.