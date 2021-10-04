The Masked Singer’s Kebab has just been revealed ahead of the grand finale tomorrow and turns out the amazing voice behind that chaotic mask belonged to Jack Vidgen.

Vidgen is best known for winning the fifth season of Australia’s Got Talent, he also appeared on America’s Got Talent and I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here. Funnily enough, someone’s already updated his bio on Wikipedia to say that he was on Masked Singer. The devil works hard, but people who edit Wikipedia pages work harder.

I absolutely loved seeing Vidgen on I’m A Celeb, where he shared personal anecdotes about his life with fellow contestants. He also had a heart-to-heart about being gay and toxic masculinity in Australia with Robert ‘Dipper’ DiPierdomenico. You can read about it here.

If you didn’t guess Jack Vidgen from home, have a squiz at The Masked Singer clues below and see where you went wrong:

1st round:

Yeah, no, I’m the Kebab. And I reckon I got the lot. I never stop.

I’m at it all day, every day. There’s nothing else I ever wanted to be.

I like the inner city. Quiet at times. But a bit of hot sauce…I go off. A real wild one.

Psst. I’ll let you in on a little secret. I get kissed by strangers.

It’s great being the Kebab and working for yourself. If you’re not the type who needs other people.

When one of the judges asked if Kebab is a man or a woman, they said: “Here’s what I can say about that. Mostly I’m one. But I have been known to be the other.”

2nd round:

I’m the Kebab and I’m totally satisfying. We kebabs have a long and proud history, stretching all the way back to William the Conqueror.

But me, I’m Australian as. A real beach baby.



Do you know why kebab vans have wheels? Because we’re always on the move. But we keep coming back to the best spot.

Do you remember the first time you had a kebab? Unforgettable, right? Is the first time always the best? I am the Kebab. And I am all saucy tonight.

When put through the mind reader, Kebab shows a bible and said “We find inspiration in the most unexpected places.”

3rd round:

Yeah, I’m the Kebab. Always ready for a big night. I spilled some fat here on Tuesday. Yeah, this isn’t the first time I’ve cleaned up. A bit more.

You can’t have too much bleach, am I right?

There’s a lot of lambs for meat out there, but don’t stick your head up because you might lose it.

Kebabs can be amazing or dreadful. Either way, we enjoy ’em, right?

I’m the Kebab and I’m in for a great night.



In behind the scenes footage of Kebab, they were spotted trying on a skirt in the mirror.

4th round:

Hey, I’m Kebab. You know you like me.

You know, I’ve been compared to other types of food.

Like I’m Australia’s answer to a hot dog.

Yeah! No, I’m a Kebab. But I wasn’t always happy being a Kebab. The life of a fast food can be lonely. Kebabs are a little exotic. I know I am.

You’d never describe me as white bread. And vanilla? Forget about it! Do you know the secret to a great Kebab?

It’s all about the filler. I mean, filling – lamb, beef, chicken – doesn’t matter.

Anything you can find in the deli. I’m Kebab and you’ll love every moment with me.

5th round:

I’m Kebab. And I reckon I’m everyone’s guilty pleasure. I like to look good.

Nobody likes a messy kebab. And as a kebab I’m pretty desirable. A certain celebrity thinks so too. Wink. Wink.

But what happens on the kebab van stays on the kebab van.

I shot for the moon once. Did I aim too high? I don’t think so. One taste of the Kebab and you know I’m a winner.

But it’s an Aussie flavour others don’t appreciate.

I’m the Kebab. And I’m the king of late night.

6th round

Am I beef? Wouldn’t say that, mate. Am I a chicken? I’ve proved I am not.I might be lamb. Lamb to the slaughter. Am I Australia’s favourite late-night high-energy treat? Yes, I am. Better than some stuff I’ve eaten.

I love the nightlife. It’s when I do my best work.

Off duty, I like to frock up for fun.

For two lies and a truth, Kebab said: “I captained my school’s netball team, one of my thumbs is half the size of the other and ironically, the sound of thunder terrifies me.”

You can watch Masked Singer Australia on 10Play.