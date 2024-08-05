HBO has dropped the first teaser for The Last Of Us season two and I truly cannot believe this moment is finally here!



The Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-led dystopian drama was one of the biggest hits of 2023, with a stacked cast and some truly touching episodes.

It was nominated for 24 Emmy Awards and won eight, so you can see why it’s one of the most anticipated returning shows. Pascal and Ramsey are both returning, and there’s a bunch of new cast members that have signed on including Schitt’s Creek icon Catherine O’Hara herself.

The co-creators and Pascal have been dropping little tidbits about the upcoming video-game adaptation throughout the year, so I’ve gathered everything you need to know about The Last Of Us season two for your perusal.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in The Last Of Us. (Image: HBO)

READ MORE The Last Of Us’ Showrunner Has Finally Spilled On His Plans To Take The Series Past S2

When will The Last Of Us Season 2 be released in Australia?

The release date hasn’t been confirmed, but it’s likely it will hit Aussie screens sometime in 2025. Production started in February 2024 and there will be a total of seven episodes.

What have the creators said about The Last Of Us Season 2?

Show co-creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin have confirmed there will be some pretty meaty episodes for season two.

“The story that we’re telling [in season two] is much bigger than the story of season one, there’s just a lot more going on. It’s a lot harder to produce, but we want every episode to feel like its own blockbuster, to be honest with you,” Mazin told Deadline.

“There’s an episode that is going to be… I don’t know if I would say feature length but quite big. I like generally hitting about an hour, it’s a great length.”

These two will be returning, obviously! (Image: HBO)

Who is in the cast for The Last Of Us Season 2?

Pascal is back as Joel Miller, along with Ramsey as Ellie Williams, but there are a few new additions to the cast. Kaitlyn Dever is playing soldier Abby, Young Mazino is playing Jesse, Isabela Merced is playing Dina, Jeffrey Wright is playing militia leader Isaac and Catherine O’Hara appears to be playing Joel’s therapist.

Other new additions include: Danny Ramirez (Manny), Ariela Barer (Mel), Tati Gabrielle (Nora) and Spencer Lord (Owen).

Pascal also told Deadline that filming was “going amazing” earlier this year.

“It’s sort of awe-inspiring the kind of focus and dedication that everyone has going into season two… it’s incredible to be back home with them and creatively and everybody, our entire crew, they’re working harder than I could even imagine, even harder than our first season which is close to impossible.”

READ MORE Here Are The Best Online Reactions To That Batshit Final Episode Of The Last Of Us

Is there a The Last Of Us Season 2 trailer?

YES! It’s short, but it looks so epic. There are shoot-outs, extreme weather, people running through the forest with flaming torches, a shit-load of screaming… and Joel is in therapy? God knows he needs it. See for yourself here:

What’s the plot of The Last Of Us Season 2?

From the new teaser, it looks like Joel is in therapy with a character played by Catherine O’Hara, and he’s being forced to face his demons.

Co-creator Druckmann confirmed season two is based on The Last Of Us Part II Naughty Dog game, with a theme of revenge.

“More specifically, it’s a continuation of love from the first season, and this is just the dark side of that coin, the pursuit of justice at any cost for the ones you love and the exploration of that,” Druckmann told Deadline. Oooh. Intriguing.

I am ready for Pedro Pascal szn. (Image: Getty)

Will there be a The Last Of Us Season 3?

In 2023, HBO’s Head of Drama Francesca Orsi told Deadline it was likely there would be a season three. I’ll take that as gospel, thanks!

“There’s no guarantee at this point that we’ll have a season three, but I know that [the creators] have a vision for season three,” she said at the time.

Mazin confirmed that there’s definitely enough source material, saying that the show will only end with season two if “people don’t watch it” and the show gets cancelled. Look, this is pretty unlikely with the success of season one, but you all better be seated to make sure this doesn’t happen, okay??

You can rewatch The Last Of Us season one on BINGE while you wait for season two to be released.