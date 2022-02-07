Listen up, dolls! The new era of the Kardashians is upon us as Disney+ just dropped the first trailer and release date for their new series.

Following the untimely end of the fam’s E! series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the gals have inked a deal with Hulu to bring us more reality TV goodness with their new series, The Kardashians.

Have a read of the synopsis below:

The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.

The sleek trailer shows the gals showcased in glass boxes, as if we’re viewing them in a museum.

Which, I’m sure, is a metaphor for the fact that we’ve been watching them live their best (and worst) lives for over a decade now.

Have a peek at the trailer below:

Disney+ announced that the new series will be dropping on its platform on April 14th, so mark your diaries!