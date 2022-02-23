The last round of newcomers joined the rest of the MAFS gang and predictably, it was spicy as fuck.

While Jess and Domenica’s blow out — which you can read all about in PEDESTRIAN.TV’s recap — was a standout, the chaos gave the good people of the internet a new ship. Certified baddies who seem like genuinely nice people, Anthony and Selina.

When Selina started crying about their relo at the dinner table, wet piece of toast Cody didn’t hug, reassure or comfort her.

He went: “see what I mean, that’s what does my nut”. Not the vibes, sir. But why am I not surprised he’s being such a dick given he literally said he was less attracted to her because she’s Asian.

Anyway, everyone online is firmly Team Selina. As they should be.

I would give me soul and left arm to make Selina happy ????????❤️ She deserves so much better #MAFS #MAFSAU — Drewww. (@Justdr3wit) February 23, 2022

Oh my gosh! Cody seriously! Selina is sitting right next to you in tears and you can’t even spare her a glance! A hug! #MAFSAU — •BRITTY• (@BrittyVannessa) February 23, 2022

Cody: Yeah it fully does me NUT when me wife has needs ay? #MAFSAU — Georgi’s pure rose oil (@90dayvajayjay) February 23, 2022

She’s crying & he’s making fun of her!!! What a DICK. #MAFS #MAFSAU — Jen Lee (@jenleeren) February 23, 2022

Plus, DILF Anthony and his bride Selin also had some (more) beef. She doesn’t like that he puts his feet on the coffee table. He said she didn’t have the “capability” for a relationship. Standard stuff.

My favourite revelation was that Anthony bought Selin Macca’s and then sent her the receipt and his bank details.

Any relationship can be improved by getting Splitwise it seems.

HAHAHAHAH HE SENT THE RECEIPT NO IF THATS TRUE THATS SO FUNNY STOP THIS IS GOLD #mafs #mafsau — ???? (@britttanyk) February 23, 2022

Anthony, come on over. My feet are on the coffee table right now. #MAFSAU — Daria (@daria_kill) February 23, 2022

Anthony looking like a snack tonight and I can’t wait till he speaks up #MAFS #MAFSAU — Steph the sarcastic sequin (@Steph_Simmons89) February 23, 2022

Put your feet on the coffee table to show your support for Anthony. #mafs #mafsau — Nez (@fraggle73) February 23, 2022

We are so starved for genuine romance that a 30 second interaction between Anthony and Selina was enough to make the Twitter Shippers go wild.

anthony and selina would be cute #mafs — ☀️ (@supercutcth) February 23, 2022

How about instead of Anthony and Selin we can have Anthony and Selina instead!!!!!!#MAFS #MAFSAustralia #MAFSAU — Nurse no fixed address (@suzannemcm) February 23, 2022

I am hanging on to hope that the experts mixed up Selin and Selina's names. They really meant to match Anthony with Selina right? #mafs #mafsau — Nez (@fraggle73) February 23, 2022

I want Anthony and Selina have an affair, they’re both hot and nice #MAFS #MAFSAU — Y a s m i n???????? (@mango_heaux) February 23, 2022

Omg are Selina and Anthony gonna get together ???? #MAFSAU — Jordan ✌???? (@jordanelise_x) February 23, 2022

Anthony and Selina need to pair up #MAFSAU — Derek (@hahumpf) February 23, 2022

I don't condone cheating but if cheating us gonna happen please let it be Selina and Anthony ✌️ #MAFSAU — ????Phoebe???? (@PicassoBlue98) February 23, 2022

Look … I’m just saying … I can ship it.

But there’s another possible pairing that could come up in a cheating scandal. After being thoroughly roasted by his bride Jess, newcomer Daniel was both redfaced and sad. Relatable.

He ended up chatting down at the other end of the table with fellow newcomer Carolina.

Carolina is married to Dion, who wore the ugliest, shiniest, most tackily expensive looking Balmain jacket I’ve ever seen.

I don’t care if it’s Balmain, it’s fucking hideous #MAFSAU — Kiera (@UnderYourPorch) February 23, 2022

Anyway, jackets aside. Let me set the scene. Daniel and Carolina were sat together and they started discussing what physical qualities they were attracted to in a partner. Carolina said someone tall. Dion is not tall.

“Sometimes it feels like the matches are … um … interesting,” Daniel said.

Can you see where this is going, class? This is foreshadowing 101 and the internet is suspect.

Oh…my…gosh.. would you look how that worked out!!! . What a completely totally 100% purely random situation!! These 2 outsiders being flirty! Craziness!! #MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia #MAFS — Amy… (@xMissxAmyx) February 23, 2022

Ooof. Carolina fluttering those eyelashes something fierce at the big fella there. #mafs #mafsau — Slabberin (@slabberin) February 23, 2022

Daniel and Carolina bonding ???? #MAFSAU — Not Leah (@notnotleah) February 23, 2022

Honestly I can completely understand Danny “cheating” with Carolina. Jess is a nightmafe #MAFSAU — Kait Nicole (@Kait_Nicole7) February 23, 2022

So the promised cheating scandal is a mystery for another week, I suppose. But things will deff get spicy in Sunday night’s commitment ceremony.

I reckon we should all prepare to look like Al for the entire 90 minute episode.

Married At First Sight airs on Sunday at 7pm and Monday to Wednesday at 7:30pm on Channel Nine and 9Now.