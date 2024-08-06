House Of The Dragon’s Showrunner Dishes On Controversial S2 Finale & Confirms When It’ll End

WARNING: SPOILERS!!!

House Of The Dragon fans were left reeling after the Season Two finale hit streaming on Monday but not because it was an especially good episode — it was kind of lacklustre.



After fans of the show took to X — formerly Twitter — to share their disappointment, showrunner Ryan Condal explained why the HOTD team made the creative decisions they did and dished the dirt on how many seasons of the prequel series we can expect.

But before we get into more details on the Season Two finale, let me just say that this article will be filled with spoilers so please proceed with caution if you’re a HOTD fan who isn’t up to date.

What’s the deal with the House Of The Dragon Season 2 Finale?

The Season Two finale dropped on streaming services on Monday local time and fans were not too jazzed with how it ended. You see, the whole season has been culminating towards a big, bloody battle called “The Battle Of The Gullet”.

But as the episode came to an end, the audience was left without a death-filled climax and instead was left with a dialogue-heavy finale intent on building up tension for Season Three without any real release.

What a tease!!!!

What we did learn though was that two Targaryen bastards have become dragon riders, Daemon Targaryan (Matt Smith) saw the future in a vision from Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin) which showed not only GOT baddie Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and her baby dragons but the Night King too. As a result, he decides to fully support his niece wife Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy).

Meanwhile, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) makes a secret visit to Rhaenyra begging her to end the war. They seem to be pals again but who bloody knows with these two?

House Of The Dragon‘s Ryan Condal Spills On Finale

He may not have touched on the negative reviews of the finale but in an interview with Deadline, showrunner Ryan Condal shed light on the creative process behind the scenes.

“As a showrunner, you are always in a position of having to balance storytelling and resources you have available to tell that story,” he explained.

“We are also starting to think about, what is the final destination of this series and where are we going? A combination of factors led to that re-balance. There is a tremendous amount of resources, construction, armour, costumes and visual effects needed to give the Gullet, which is arguably the second most anticipated action even to Fire and Blood, the time and the space it deserved.”

“We are building to that event. It will happen very shortly in terms of storytelling. It will be the biggest thing to date we have pulled off. We want to have the time and space to do that at a level that will excite the fans.”

Real pic of me begging Condal for a big, juicy Gullet battle. (Image: House Of The Dragon)

Condal also touched on how difficult it was to create a show to cater for both viewers who had read all of George R.R. Martin‘s books and viewers who hadn’t.

“I invite anybody to take the off-season to purchase and read Fire and Blood so you can be armed with lots of information going into Season Three,” Condal said.

“It’s a very tricky position in my seat, Sara Hess and I are custodians of this world. We have to render an exciting TV adaptation of this story, knowing there will be a percentage of the gigantic TV audience that has not read the book. We are constantly trying to serve both worlds.”

How many seasons of House Of The Dragon Can We Expect?

Condal confirmed in the Deadline interview that after much discussion there would be four seasons of House Of The Dragon — so soak it up while you still can!

Although he gave that cheeky nugget away, Condal apparently refused to comment on the amount of episodes in Season Three, or whether there would be more dragons. BOOOOOO!

Cheers to that!!! (Image: House Of The Dragon)

“There are so many great events that we are already writing in Season Three as it is,” Condal shared.



“This war really comes to a big head at this point in the storytelling. I mean, if you look at season Two, it’s largely a metaphor for a nuclear conflict.



There’s gonna be giant moments of spectacle but real moments of surprise and character nuance that we’re very much looking forward to.

Some of my favourite moments in the book, as a reader, I’m excited to adapt as a dramatist.”

You can catch Season One and Two of House Of The Dragon on Binge.