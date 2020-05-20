Thanks for signing up!

Settle in for a wholesome movie night, mates, ‘coz The Holiday is returning to Netflix on Thursday 21 May.

The 2006 flick features a stacked cast including Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black.

In case ya haven’t had the pleasure of catching it yet, the film’s premise is as follows:

Two women troubled with guy-problems swap homes in each other’s countries, where they each meet a local guy and fall in love.

Have a go at the trailer below:

Netflix’s list of June shows and flicks is expected to drop soon so get keen.