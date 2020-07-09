That wild The Hills revival has just landed on Stan and I can already feel the rain on my skin, mates.

The Hills: New Beginnings saw a bunch of the OG stars, as well as some add-ons, return to the Hollywood Hills for more thrills, spills and a whole lotta drama (sorry, I know kills would’ve sounded cooler, but the imagery was too violent).

Brandon Thomas Lee – the son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, and The O.C. alum Mischa Barton joined returning The Hills cast members Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Heidi Pratt, Jason Wahler, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt and Whitney Port.

The series was recently renewed for a second season, which proves that the noughties series still slaps just as hard in 2020.

Both the OG series and the spinoff (not to mention Mischa’s claim to fame, The O.C.) are now streaming on Stan.

Go forth and binge away!