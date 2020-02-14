Today on this blessed Friday, we have been gifted the trailer for a new Dev Patel movie. A Dev Patel movie in which he stars as a knight.

From the team at A24, The Green Knight is based on the timeless Arthurian legend. Patel stars as Sir Gawain, King Arthur‘s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the [checks notes] eponymous Green Knight. What / who is the Green Knight you ask? Well, he’s a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. I don’t even know what that means but consider my pickle tickled.

Anywho, Sir Gawain battles ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in his journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger.

David Lowery helmed the flick, you may know him from his other titles including Pete’s Dragon and A Ghost Story.

Alicia Vikander (Tomb Raider) and Joel Edgerton (The King) also star.

I think, I think, we get a snippet of the Green Knight in the trailer. I assume it’s him because he’s green and big and is wearing armour.

We’ll keep you updated on the release date.

In more Dev Patel news, he and his magnificent hair also star in The Personal History of David Copperfield.

The film is a re-imagining of Charles Dickens‘ classic, and co-stars Tilda Swinton, Ben Whishaw, Hugh Laurie, and Peter Capaldi. Quite the cast if I do say so myself.

The Personal History of David Copperfield will hit Aussie cinemas Thursday, 26 March 2020.

Not gonna lie, it looks like a whole lot of fun.