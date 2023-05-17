Aussies Have Been Asking For A Seniors-Only Dating Show For Yonks And Now, The US Has One

It’s a great day to be an old, single person living in the United States of America because on Tuesday, the American ABC Network announced that it has greenlit production on a senior citizens’ version of The Bachelor. Take note Osher Günsberg!

The long-awaited series, which will be called The Golden Bachelor, is set to follow a lucky man in his golden years on his journey as he attempts to find love with an appropriately aged baddie.

“After more than 20 years of fostering young love on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise, The Golden Bachelor showcases a whole new kind of love story – one for the golden years,” the network’s synopsis read.

“On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss, and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities.

“In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?”

The viagra that will flow in that fantasy suite omg https://t.co/7OwkOQkYQy — Maria Von ThirstTrapp (@vonthirsttrap) May 16, 2023

While the lucky fella is yet to be announced, I can’t wait to see which capable silver fox will be at the helm of this series.

According to Variety, a senior citizen’s version of the show has been on the cards for yonks. Back in 2020, the ABC Network aired a promo that said; “Now casting seniors looking for love”.

The promo sent the Bachelor fans on the internet into overdrive but a few weeks later, the pandemic caused production to come to a screeching halt

However, before it was put on hold, ABC Network executive (not the singing, dancing Australian Idol heartthrob)said that the casting interviews that they received from the promo were incredibly “touching.”

“It’s such a different way of doing The Bachelor because these people are just at a totally different place in their lives,” he told Variety.

“There is an interesting thing about people who have hit the other end of the spectrum, who’ve lived their lives, they’ve raised their kids, some have been widowed or divorced and maybe some have never been in love. We thought that would be an interesting dynamic through the Bachelor prism.”

He went on to explain that one big change involves meeting the kids, instead of the parents. And I presume there will be fewer mud baths, due to the slipping risk. But here’s to hoping the horny photo shoots will remain.

‘The Bachelor’ may force viewers to confront the fact that old people have sex with its new series ‘The Golden Bachelor’ https://t.co/NsT2mTLZny — Insider Entertainment (@insiderent) May 16, 2023

“It’s everything you love about ‘The Bachelor,’ but everybody loves senior citizens because they have different love stories to talk about,” Mills explained.

While the US fans are fkn stoked that the series is back on, I reckon that there’s a good chance that this decision was heavily influenced by the WGA writers’ strike currently happening over the pond.

With writers on late-night talk shows, comedies, and dramas striking for better (and fairer!) pay, there’s no one to write the damn content. So, like when it first happened in 2007, reality television stepped up to fill the entertainment void.

So with the Yanks prioritising reality content and mixing up their Bachie formula to attract viewers, I’m hoping that the Osher-led Aussie iteration of the series might be inspired to try something like that here.

You see, recently fans were surprised to find out that Channel Ten had decided to make another season of the dating show. Then, fans were legit shocked when they decided to take The Bachelor back to its roots by featuring one leading guy for the new season in 2024 , rather than the three bachelors we saw last season.

It’s an odd choice considering that not even three blokes combining their rizz for strength were enough to make me watch the entire season. Plus, it’s no secret that recent seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have had quite shocking ratings.

When Bachie first kicked off in Australia in 2013, I genuinely think it had the intention of helping extremely attractive people find love. But over time, as reality television has morphed and changed, and social media has become such a huge part of the reality television experience, the objectives of the show have changed too.

Back in 2013, the contestants on the show were single people putting their lives on hold and risking it all for love, as if they were characters in a rom-com. These days, people treat finding love on a reality show as a fun extra prize to go along with Instagram followers, clout, and brand deals. As far as I’m concerned, there’s nothing wrong with that.

But as a result, we’ve seen shows like Married At First Sight and The Bachelor begin to cast influencers and people who already have a following rather than your average Jane and Joe. After all, influencers are actively seeking publicity and I reckon they’d be more likely to do what the producers say if there’s a little blue tick waiting for them at the end

In my time as a journo, I’ve reported on the modern-day iteration of these shows. And if there’s one overwhelming statement I’ve seen repeatedly commented on articles or Facebook fans groups, it’s viewers begging for a series that features older people who aren’t on the series for notoriety.

Because while drama and wine-throwing have become one of the biggest drawcards for many lovers of reality TV, there is still a huge stack of viewers who genuinely want to watch relatable people find love. These love-hungry fans want people who are genuinely seeking love instead of a following. People who aren’t interested in clout. People who have tried it all, and still seem to be drawing a blank.

I wish there were older people on mafs these younge people have plenty of time to find love #MAFS #MAFSAU — Karlil (@Karlil16) February 5, 2020

@MAFS_Original Try older couples, like retired people. That would be interesting — taheownwoman maureen (@taheownwoman) May 29, 2019

I do wish MAFS would try a season with older people…at least cast people who are in their 30’s. — Jennifer L. Moore (@JustJMoe) April 18, 2018

You’ve got to admit, creating a whole series dedicated to helping older people find love is sure to encourage authentic applicants.

After all, I can’t imagine a whole cast of Nonna and Nonnos being dead set on securing brand deals with teeth-whitening companies after the show.

I reckon that older people who are unlucky in love might see it as an opportunity to find someone special. Because let’s face it, dating when you’re in your golden years is difficult. Swiping right on a hottie isn’t as accessible as it is for people who have grown up with a smartphone in their back pocket.

While Channel Ten certainly isn’t doing a Golden Bachelor series any time soon, it is interesting to note that they’ve increased the age limit in the 2024 The Bachelor application from 40 to 50.

In the meantime, I’ll be tuning into The Golden Bachelor when it premieres later this year and honestly, I hope the Channel Ten executives are too.