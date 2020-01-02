Calling all fans of both crime and the supernatural: Prepare to be hooked on Stan Original Series The Gloaming which just landed on Stan.

The series follows Detective Molly McGee (Emma Booth) and Detective Alex O’Connell (Ewen Leslie), two troubled law enforcement officers who are tasked with solving a string of violent crimes in a small town in Tasmania.

The story is told from the lens of Molly and Alex, two very important characters in the series, but perhaps an even more important character who you won’t find credited on the cast list is Tasmania, where the show’s filmed.

A few months back I visited the set of the series down in Tassie, where I checked out some of the stunning locations and chatted to the cast.

It was a unanimous notion that Tasmania wasn’t merely a set location, she was a character in the show and an important one, at that.

“Tasmania’s the lead character,” Emma Booth, who plays Molly, said matter-of-factly.

Ewan Leslie, who plays her partner Alex, agreed, adding: “The landscape and the setting is one of the major characters.”

“There’s no place like Tasmania that’s ever been showcased the way we’re showcasing it,” Booth said. “It’s such a dark show that we’re shooting and Tasmania has that. It’s got so many amazing parts of it.”

Leslie then told me a yarn that solidified Tassie as a central character in his eyes.

“The first week I was here, I was looking out the window and there were these beautiful mountains and trees in this dense forest with low-hanging mist all the way down covering it and I looked at it and went, ‘That’s the show. That’s exactly what the show is.'”

The Gloaming just arrived on Stan so go check it out, but not before you check out the epic trailer:

Every ep of the Stan Original Series The Gloaming is now streaming, only on Stan – Australia’s unrivalled home of original productions.