A new skit from SBS’ The Feed has perfectly summarised every shit housemate experience I have ever had, and you need to stop what you’re doing right now and watch it.

If you’ve ever lived out of home, you’ve probably had at least one shit housemate. Maybe they never did the dishes, or – if you’re like me – they lied about having three kids and an estranged husband in Perth and gave you a week to move out before they moved back to Western Australia. You win some, you lose some, I guess.

But nothing has ever summed up the experience quite like this ‘Senate inquiry into shit housemates.’

WARNING: This will feel like a personal attack on you if you’re the asshole who never changes the toilet roll.

“A long overdue senate inquiry.” The Feed said on Twitter.

The inquiry illustrates every kind of shit housemate, from the guy who throws a party but only buys a single, medium-sized bag of Doritos for “snacks”, to the housemate who shits in the bin outside.

Oh, and let’s not forget the guy who eats all of your food despite the fact that you CLEARLY labelled it with your name.

But the real kicker for me was the “laid-back” housemate who actually turns out to be very… not laid-back.

“Hey! It’s great that we can share out stuff but maybe can you not use my $400 Masamoto sashimi knife to cut your weed next time? Just flagging this. Hope you had fun getting stoned on a Tuesday though,” she said in the video.

Honestly, I am somehow both the housemate getting stoned on a Tuesday *and* the housemate getting passive aggressive via fridge note over somebody using my ridiculously expensive knives. I feel attacked.

You know what they say, you either die a Tuesday stoner using your housemate’s expensive knives to cut your weed, or you live long enough to be the person who gets annoyed by it.

I know the Emmys were on Monday and Schitt’s Creek dominated, but I reckon this video was absolutely robbed of one. Justice for The Feed.