Gird your loins because Disney is finally giving us The Devil Wears Prada sequel we’ve all been dreaming of for nearly two decades. A sequel? For The Devil Wears Prada? Groundbreaking.

After years of speculation, a sequel to the hit film is reportedly in the very early stages of production.

While I’m usually skeptical of reboots and revivals — particularly two decades after the original — the fact that screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna and producer Wendy Finerman are both reportedly returning for the project makes me quietly confident this will be a hit.

READ MORE Emily Blunt Said She’d Return For Devil Wears Prada Sequel If Only To Revisit One Iconic Look

The rumours come after the OG cast Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway recently reunited on stage at the SAG Awards earlier this year. There’s no official word yet on casting, but hopefully Steep and Hathaway will reprise their roles as the iconic duo, Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs.

According to Puck — who first reported the news — the sequel could feature a plot in which Priestly is still the Editor-in-Chief of Runway Magazine, but the magazine is facing the wrath of the decline of the traditional publishing industry.

In a tables-turned situation, Miranda will apparently have to go head-to-head with her former assistant Emily (Emily Blunt) — who became the powerful executive of a luxury brand after being cheated out of a trip to Paris. Basically, Emily’s company has the advertising dollars that Runway Magazine desperately needs — and it seems like Miranda is going to have to beg for it.

I only want a sequel where Emily gets to go to Paris.

Honestly, points for accuracy if this plot rumour proves to be true.

Sadly, this plot doesn’t seem to reference protagonist Andy Sachs — who ended up landing a fancy New York newspaper job at the end of the first film.

When asked about the idea of a sequel earlier this year, Anne Hathaway told E! that she was doubtful the story would continue — but perhaps she was only talking about *her* part of the story.

“I don’t think a continuation of that story is probably ever gonna happen,” she said at the time.

Disney is yet to officially confirm the news, but if you thought that would stop me from squealing with excitement, you are sorely mistaken.