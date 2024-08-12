The Dancing With The Stars Winner Has Just Been Crowned And Your Nanna Will Be Pleased

After a whole season of sequins, fox trots and hair gel, the winner of Dancing With The Stars has officially been crowned after such a close finalé that my grandma felt like the mirrorball trophy should be swapped out for the medal system a lá the Olympics.

By the finale, only three stars were left to get their boogie-woogie on after a fan vote widdled down the top five to the top three, ditching comedian Nikki Osborne and Home and Away‘s James Stewart for the likes of actor Lisa McCune, singer Samantha Jade and IRL action man Ant Middleton.

Who won Dancing With The Stars 2024?

While I personally loved watching that muscly little man as he traipsed across the dancefloor, in the end, it was How To Stay Married star Lisa McCune and her dancing partner Ian Waite who claimed the shiny trophy after scoring a perfect score of 40 for their freestyle routine and a 39 for their Viennese waltz.

“I’m so thrilled,” Lisa said, thanking her partner for his guidance throughout the season.

“It’ll keep my Logies company,” joked the four-time Logie winner.

Winner winner chicken dinner!!! (Image: Channel Seven)

Right up to the end, it was a very close battle between McCune and Jade. But in the end, Jade came in second with a score of 76 and Middleton came in third with a score of 70.

Nikki Osborne came in fourth while James Stewart placed fifth. I bet his girlfriend and former Dancing With The Stars winner Ada Nicoudemou is proud of him.

So now that the Olympics AND Dancing With The Stars is over, we really need something else to root for. Perhaps FBoy Island? Or Celebrity Amazing Race?

Or, if I may offer a suggestion for the casting team at Dancing With the Stars for next year, can we please get Aussie breaker Rachael ‘RayGun’ Gunn on the lineup? Thanks.

