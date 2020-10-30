Netflix just dropped another trailer for The Crown season four and it’s an absolute royal treat.

The latest vid teases a buttload of drama (the queen would detest my phrasing, I’m sure), including the tension bubbling over in the lead-up to Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) and Diana’s (Emma Corrin) wedding.

In one scene, Queen Elizabeth II (the fabulous Olivia Colman) says that if her soon-to-be daughter-in-law “doesn’t bend, what then?”

Helena Bonham Carter’s Princess Margaret then responds: “She will break.” Big yikes. HUGE.

The new trailer also teases the intense first meeting between the Queen and new Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, portrayed by Sex Education star Gillian Anderson.

“Joblessness, recession, crises… It’s a dangerous game to make enemies left, right and centre,” Queen Elizabeth warns the infamous leader.

Thatcher assures her that she is perfectly “comfortable” with having enemies, thus foreshadowing the upcoming beef between the two. Fuck me, it’s gonna be a shitstorm.

Have a geeze at The Crown season four trailer below:

Netflix has been v. generous with its trailers, having just recently dropped another The Crown teaser that set up all the drama.

In the vid, Diana is seen laughing in a car with friends and dancing with Charles, then before long shit hits the fan as we see clips of the prince screaming at Diana.

“Here is the stuff of which fairy tales are made — a prince and princess on their wedding day,” a voiceover plays.

“But fairy tales usually end at this point, with the simple phrase, ‘They lived happily ever after.’ As husband and wife live out their vows, loving and cherishing one another — sharing life’s splendours and miseries, achievements and setbacks — they will be transformed in the process. Our faith sees the wedding day not as the place of arrival, but the place where the adventure really begins.”

The trailer ends with Princess Diana in her wedding dress which means we’re probs gonna see the royal wedding unfold (which, spoiler, does not end well).

Have a peek below, ‘cos I’m sure you’re dying for more The Crown content after the new trailer:

The stuff of which fairy tales are made. pic.twitter.com/wDJTsthfbv — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) October 13, 2020

The Crown hits Netflix on November 15.