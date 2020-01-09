It’s been a monumental day in the royal family, but unlike other big days like the Queen’s coronation or the Charles and Diana wedding, we’re unlikely to see Meghan and Harry’s royal departure depicted in The Crown.

Honestly, what the fuck is even the point then?

In case you somehow missed the biggest story of the day, Harry and Meghan took to the internet to announce that they’re calling it quits on their “senior royal duties” and working “to become financially independent.”

They sound like every person with uber-rich parents you met while at uni, I know.

We don’t know exactly what to expect from the not-so-royals moving forward, but we do know that we shouldn’t expect to see it played out on The Crown.

The Crown executive producer Suzanne Mackie has crushed my hopes and dreams, saying she doesn’t think the show will “travel into the present day.”

The show kicked off just before Queen Elizabeth’s coronation, with the current series taking place between 1964 and 1977. We can expect six series’ of the hit Netflix show, with creator Peter Morgan previously telling Entertainment Weekly he won’t include Meghan Markle “because it’s too close to the moment.”

Other recent controversies including the whole Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein saga are also unlikely to be covered by the cult-fave Netflix series.

“I know how my show is going to end — but that’s long before where we are now,” Peter Morgan told Entertainment Weekly in December 2018.

Long?? Before??

Excuse me Mr Morgan, what do you mean? Does this mean we won’t be seeing the Wills and Kate wedding?

Personally, I think the show will end with Diana’s death, or shortly after.

Harry and Meghan made history today by yeeting themselves the fuck out of the royal family, reportedly without consulting anyone, including the Queen or Prince William.

This is the kind of juicy content we need. This is what we deserve. But unfortunately, Peter Morgan isn’t going to give us that.